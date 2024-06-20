Denmark vs England Predictions: Stalemate in Frankfurt

Our expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Denmark vs England ahead of their EUROs clash, this Thursday at 6 PM.

Denmark vs England Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Denmark vs England

Draw with odds of @3.60 on 10bet , equating to a 28% chance for the teams to share the points.

, equating to a 28% chance for the teams to share the points. Under 2.5 goals with odds of @1.75 on 10bet , indicating a 57% chance for the English forward to score.

, indicating a 57% chance for the English forward to score. Both teams to score with odds of @2.00 on 10bet, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

England and Denmark should be expected to draw with a scoreline of 1-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

England head to Frankfurt for their second Euros match where they’ll take on Denmark.

Gareth Southgate’s side edged past Serbia 1-0. Despite the crucial three points, the Three Lions failed to roar to victory. If England are to be as unconvincing once again, Denmark may be able to take advantage.

The Danes drew their opening match 1-1 with Slovenia. They understand a win against England is vital if they want to secure a place in the knockout stage. With plenty at stake, both teams could cancel each other out.

Probable Lineups for Denmark vs England

The probable lineup for Denmark in the "system of play."

Schmeichel; Vestergaard, Andersen, Christensen, Kristiansen, Hojbjerg, Hjuland, Bah, Eriksen, Hojlund, Wind

The probable lineup for England in the "system of play."

Pickford; Trippier, Guehi, Stones, Walker, Rice, Gallagher, Foden, Bellingham, Saka, Kane

Danes to keep England at arm’s length

England’s performance against Serbia was markedly inconsistent between the two halves. This led to plenty of questions for Gareth Southgate from the media at full-time.

The new centre-back duo of Marc Guehi and John Stones were solid at the back for England, who were tested on several occasions as England dropped deeper. However, overall, the Three Lions defended well.

Denmark will be England’s toughest test in Group C. Their high energy and press shown against Slovenia may well disrupt England’s overall flow. Both teams drew in the last Euros semi-final in normal time, and it’s possible this will end the same at big odds.

Denmark vs England Bet 1: Draw @ 3.60 with 10bet

Goals at a premium in Frankfurt

After losing to Iceland prior to their 1-0 win over Serbia, England haven’t shown their best qualities in front of goal, and that doesn’t look like changing any time soon.

With just three shots on target against Serbia, England finished with an xG of just 0.54, which is highly concerning for Gareth Southgate.

Southgate’s side also only won one corner against Serbia, showcasing their lack of effort to test their full-backs and break down a “weaker” side in their group opener.

Denmark may have conceded against Slovenia, but it came in the form of a heavily deflected strike which was rather unfortunate for the Danes. If Denmark lose against England, qualification may be out of reach, so expect a disciplined performance from them as they aim to frustrate the Three Lions in Frankfurt.

Denmark vs England Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.75 with 10bet

Both teams capable of scoring

Although goals may be at a premium, there’s every chance both teams can find the back of the net, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Denmark had 16 shots of their own against Slovenia and finished with an xG of 1.72. They were extremely unfortunate not to have collected all three points.

Let’s not forget the Danes held England to a 1-1 draw in the last Euros. With Christian Eriksen pulling the strings in his number 10 role, expect Denmark to create chances against England on Thursday evening.

Serbia saw a lot more of the ball than they had expected. If Denmark enjoy similar control, expect the Danes to punish Southgate’s side in round two.