Chelsea vs West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: Chelsea to make a final push for European football

We share predictions and betting tips for Chelsea’s Premier League date with West Ham, including 4.00 odds on the winning margin.

While it appeared certain that Chelsea would endure another season without continental football, they’re slowly creeping into the conversation.

With four games left to play, the Blues elevated themselves to eighth in the standings after a 2-0 win against Tottenham during the week.

Chelsea vs West Ham Betting Tips

It means that Chelsea are only three points behind Manchester United who currently occupy the last regulation slot for European football in sixth place.

It’s back-to-back London derbies for Mauricio Pochettino’s charges as they welcome West Ham to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

West Ham slid down one place due to Chelsea’s midweek win. As a result, the scrutiny over David Moyes’ position as the Hammers boss increased.

All is not lost for the Irons who can peg back their London rivals if they can bag three points this weekend, a task that seems unlikely considering West Ham’s current form.

Efficient at the Bridge

Stamford Bridge has brought some solace to the Chelse faithful this season, especially in recent outings. The Blues are unbeaten in 17 of their last 18 matches in west London.

Their previous 13 battles with West Ham in the comforts of home have seen them undefeated at halftime.

Chelsea have only gone into the break losing in one of their 17 Premier League games at the Bridge (D9, W7).

They’ve also won three of their last four games at halftime across all competitions.

Moyes’ men haven’t been great after 45 minutes in the league as they’ve had a deficit in seven of their 17 away dates (D5, W5).

Troubles on the road

Chelsea’s home record has improved recently, they’ve won five of the last six competitive matches they’ve hosted.

Even though West Ham won the reverse fixture in August, that result seems a million months away now. The Hammers’ have had a difficult campaign since then.

West Ham have lost four of their last six Premier League fixtures on the road suggesting they will have a difficult time this Sunday.

However, both sides will likely find the back of the net here, especially since 67% of Chelsea’s matches and 69% of West Ham’s games have produced the same result.

The corresponding fixture last season ended with a Chelsea win, although the visitors found some joy with a goal.

A close affair

On the previous two occasions when these clubs have met at Stamford Bridge, the hosts won by a single-goal margin (2-1 and 1-0).

Of the eight victories that Chelsea enjoyed with their home fans in the league this term, five arrived by a solitary goal margin.

With both sides so close to each other in the Premier League, it could be a close affair, especially with European football on the line.

One goal could be the difference here for the hosts to grab three points.