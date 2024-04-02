Chelsea vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips: Spoils to be shared at Stamford Bridge

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the league fixture between Chelsea and Manchester United, including 4.00 odds on the match result.

+

Chelsea’s quest to march into the top half of the Premier League was dented last weekend when they twice surrendered a lead and lost two points to relegation-threatened Burnley.

Thankfully for the Blues, both Brighton and Wolves suffered defeats, which means with a game in hand, they can still land themselves in the top half of the table.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Anytime goalscorer - Cole Palmer @ 2.28 with Betway

Chelsea exact goals - Two - @ 3.05 with Betway

Match result - Draw @ 4.00 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men face a tough task when they entertain Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, a team they have only beaten once in 14 meetings.

Manchester United’s mission to get into Europe next year also took a knock with the Red Devils dropping points last weekend at Brentford.

Their performance was worrying as the London outfit dominated most of the game and had multiple chances to snatch all three points.

It leaves Erik ten Hag’s men sixth on the league table and eight points behind Tottenham in fifth with just nine games left to play.

United’s record against Chelsea will give them hope of a positive result at Stamford Bridge as the season enters the final stretch.

Primed to penetrate the defence

Cole Palmer has been Chelsea’s shining light by far this season. He’s the club’s leading goal scorer in the league with 13 goals to his name.

The Englishman has scored three goals in his last two league appearances and landed two assists in three matches.

Palmer is also on penalty duty, which is how he got his first of a brace against Burnley last weekend.

He will certainly offer a goal threat for the Blues and is a prime candidate to penetrate the heart of the visitor’s defence.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Cole Palmer @ 2.28 with Betway

Twice is nice

Pochettino’s men have scored 49 league goals this term, 25 of those coming at the Bridge.

They are averaring 1.79 goals per game at home and scored at least once in 12 consecutive games.

Their previous three matches have seen the hosts hit the back of the net on at least two occasions, doing it 15 times in total all season.

The Blues struck exactly two goals in seven Premier League games, a possibility on Thursday night.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Betting Tip 2: Chelsea exact goals - Two - @ 3.05 with Betway

Enough for a point

The visitors have had the better of the head-to-heads between these sides recently, being undefeated in their last seven encounters with Chelsea.

Ten Hag won their previous two meetings with the west London outfit, albeit both being at Old Trafford.

The corresponding fixture ended 1-1 in 2022 and there’ve been five consecutive draws before United’s last two victories.

Chelsea, however, are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions in regulation time and would surely have enough to secure a point against the Red Devils.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Betting Tip 3: Match result - Draw @ 4.00 with Betway