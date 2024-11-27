Changes at TS Galaxy are sending them in the right direction

After the departure of Sead Ramovic as head coach of TS Galaxy, many thought the club would be destined for relegation this term.

However, some shake-ups from the board and in the dressing room have seemingly turned their fortunes around. At 5.40 odds to beat Polokwane City this weekend, you wouldn’t be wrong in backing the Rockets here.

New coaching staff and tactics Brand ambassador Fresh but experienced blood in the door

New broom sweeps clean

After recently notching up 100 games in charge of TS Galaxy, Sead Ramovic shocked the football world by delivering his resignation on live television.

While it wasn’t as dramatic as it played out since the team owner, Tim Sukazi was already aware Ramovic was heading out the door before the team took to the field that evening.

The owner didn’t waste any time in naming Ramovic’s assistant, Adnan Beganovic as the new head coach of the Rockets.

He was immediately supplemented by the appointment of Nermin Basic as the technical advisor since the pair had previously worked together.

Goals were a massive problem before Ramovic’s departure and striker Victor Letsoalo disclosed the different style of play they will employ under the new leadership.

He mentioned Beganovic wanted a more direct style of play as opposed to position-based football which was the order of the day under the former regime.

It seems to be an effective strategy as the Rockets bagged their first victory of the Betway Premiership campaign during the week with a 3-1 dismantling of Sekhukhune United.

That win lifted them off the foot of the table into 12th as they enter this weekend’s action. The picture already looks better for the Mpumalanga outfit, something they will want to build upon.

Off-the-field positivity

Tim Sukazi is a driven club owner and he desperately wants to see his team succeed. He’s employed who he thinks is the best to deliver excellence on the field while he takes care of matters off the field.

To ensure there is a feel-good factor at the club, Sukazi has appointed South African actor Mondli Makhoba as TS Galaxy’s new brand ambassador.

He’s appeared on TV shows such as Generations: The Legacy, The Wife and more importantly, Shaka iLembe.

Ultimately, the appointment was made to “inspire, unite and elevate communities through football”.

The club clearly wanted to make a statement that all is well at the Galaxy and they’re moving ahead swiftly without Ramovic at the helm.

Experience in the door

Before Tuesday night’s win in Polokwane, TS Galaxy scored just three goals in six fixtures. Their frontline has taken a knock, especially after losing the likes of Samir Nurkovic.

However, former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star, Keagan Dolly put pen to paper and became the latest addition to the Rockets’ squad.

Dolly’s deal with the club is until the end of the season and the 31-year-old will have to make his mark between now and then to secure a new contract.

As a free agent, the risk was minimal for the club but he did impress when he came off the bench during the week for a 20-minute stint.

Beganovic stated that he still has to regain full match fitness but his attitude is ideal and he certainly possesses the talent.

With the positive news surrounding the club recently, we could see them travel upward in the PSL, starting with another visit to Polokwane this Sunday afternoon.

