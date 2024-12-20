Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Predictions: Sociedad to Win

We bring you our Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad predictions, courtesy of our football tips expert ahead of their La Liga clash on Saturday.

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad to win at odds of 2.50 on Betway , equating to a 40% chance of the away side winning.

, equating to a 40% chance of the away side winning. Mikel Oyarzabal to score at odds of 3.40 on Betway , indicating a 29% chance of the forward scoring.

, indicating a 29% chance of the forward scoring. Under 0.5 goals for Celta Vigo at odds of 2.70 on Betway, representing a 37% chance of Real Sociedad keeping a clean sheet.

Real Sociedad can earn a narrow 1-0 win over Celta Vigo.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Celta Vigo take on Real Sociedad on Saturday, with both teams looking to go into the winter break with a win.

Os Celestes were close to relegation last season until they made the decision to sack Rafael Benitez. The veteran boss had the team just two points above the relegation zone when he departed in March, and things have drastically improved since then.

Claudio Giraldez has Celta Vigo sitting 12th in La Liga. They are currently seven points above the relegation zone, which will come as a relief given the risky position they put themselves in last season.

Real Sociedad secured a spot in the Europa League with their league performance last season, but they were 16 points behind in the competition for a Champions League position. They managed to keep hold of Martin Zubimendi in the summer, which was a huge boost ahead of the current campaign, but they certainly haven't had everything go their way.

Making it into the top four is going to be a tough task once again. They picked up just one win in their first seven matches and now find themselves eight points behind Athletic Bilbao.

Probable Lineups for Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad

The probable lineup for Celta Vigo in the "system of play."

Guaita; Rodriguez, Strafelt, Alonso; Mingueza, Beltran, Moriba, Alvarez; Aspas, Swedberg, Duran

The probable lineup for Real Sociedad in the "system of play."

Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Aguerd, Lopez; Zubimendi, Mendez, Sucic; Kubo, Gomez, Oyarzabal

Celta Vigo’s Poor Run vs Sociedad Set to Continue

The first of our Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad predictions is for the visitors to emerge victorious.

Txuri-Urdin have looked far more assured in recent weeks. Their defence-first approach has given them a solid base to build from, and while their games aren’t the most action-packed, there is plenty to like if you are a Real Sociedad fan. They have won five of their last eight league outings, conceding just 0.38 goals per game during that run.

Celta Vigo have a miserable record against Sociedad. They have failed to win any of the last nine head-to-heads between the sides, losing seven. Over that period, they averaged just 0.67 goals per game

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Bet 1: Real Sociedad Victory with odds of 2.50 on Betway.

Oyarzabal is the Standout Attacker For the Basque Side

Mikel Oyarzabal is at the forefront of Real Sociedad's attack, and given his recent impressive form, we are predicting that he will score in this match.

The Spaniard doesn’t rank highly for shots or goals over the past 12 months, but that is largely due to him being deployed in a deeper role. Lately, he has started as the lone striker for Sociedad and has had plenty of chances.

Oyarzabal has scored four goals in his last five competitive matches. He squandered a big opportunity in the 0-0 draw with Las Palmas last weekend and will be keen to make amends here. With Sociedad lacking an effective forward, Mikel is the most likely scorer in what should be a close game.

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Bet 2: Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Scorer with odds of 3.40 on Betway.

Sociedad Defence Can Continue Purple Patch

Real Sociedad have an exceptional defensive record of late, so we are backing under 0.5 for the home side as the last of our Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad predictions.

Imanol Berrenetxea's team has allowed only one goal in their last nine matches across all competitions, resulting in eight clean sheets. This bet has won in their last six games.

Celta Vigo failed to score in their last game against Sevilla. They generated an xG of just 0.58 and managed just two shows on target.

With Sociedad in the upward curve, they should have enough to get the better of an inconsistent Celta Vigo side in what looks set to be a cagey affair.