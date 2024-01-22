Cape Verde vs Egypt Predictions and Betting Tips: Pharaohs to secure automatic qualification

We share our predictions for the last round of AFCON Group B action, with Cape Verde and Egypt. It includes odds for an anytime goalscorer of 2.80.

Anticipate Egypt emerging victorious over Cape Verde with a likely scoreline of 0-3.

When Group B was drawn before the tournament, pundits and fans alike assumed Egypt and Ghana would cruise through the group stage.

Cape Verde have certainly made the continent think twice after booking their spot in the next round of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations with a solid 3-0 victory over Mozambique.

Cape Verde vs Egypt Betting Tips

Egypt to win @ 1.48 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 2.47 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Mostafa Mohamed @ 2.80 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Blue Sharks are playing with a swagger but since they’re already guaranteed top spot in the group, coach Bubista may be tempted into resting some of his key players on Monday night.

The equation is quite simple for Egypt, if they want to remain in the competition, they must beat the island nation to secure automatic qualification.

Anything less for the Pharaohs could see them battle for a spot as one of the best third-placed teams or leaving Ivory Coast altogether.

Pharaohs can handle the pressure

Egyptian fans would have feared the worst when their talisman, Mohamed Salah, limped off the pitch against Ghana.

However, the Pharaohs showed grit and determination to come from behind twice and salvage a draw on Thursday night.

Rui Vitoria will look for more of that resilience on Monday, especially since Salah won’t be available for at least two AFCON games due to injury.

This fixture will be the first time these nations are meeting but Egypt will take heart from the fact that they’re unbeaten in their last seven, losing only once in 10 games.

Bubista’s charges seem to be peaking at the right time, winning three of their last four games.

It’s quite impressive when you consider they’ve only won four matches in their last 10. But, a determined Egypt are sure to give everything to remain in Ivory Coast.

Cape Verde vs Egypt Betting Tip 1: Egypt to win @ 1.48 with Betway

A plethora of attacking talent

Cape Verde are the current top scorers in Group B, netting five times in just two games.

Captain and most-capped player for the Blue Sharks, Ryan Mendes is always a goal threat alongside frontman Bebe, both scoring the last time out.

The Egyptians are right behind them, netting four goals already in their two group games.

Perhaps, importantly, the North African nation also conceded four in the competition, indicating their vulnerability at the back.

Cape Verde vs Egypt Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 2.47 with Betway

Inspiration upfront

Three players have scored two goals in the tournament so far, Egypt’s Mostafa Mohamed included.

He will no doubt be crucial for the Pharaohs in attack on Monday night.

The Nantes striker scored the equalising goal against Ghana and has been involved in three of their four goals in the competition.

In the absence of Salah, Egyptian fans will be looking to him for inspiration on a night that requires them to bag three points.