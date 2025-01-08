Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates Predictions and Betting Tips: Top spot up for grabs for Pirates

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the Betway Premiership fixture between Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates.

Capitalising on their new manager bounce, Cape Town City stunned Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 to register the only victory in the Betway Premiership this past weekend.

Mushin Ertugral returned in an interim capacity after the club parted ways with Eric Tinkler and helped the Citizens move up to 11th in the table by grabbing three points.

It leaves several clubs within touching distance of fourth place, Cape Town City being one of them. They host Orlando Pirates at the DHL Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The visitors are in imperious form and were in continental action over the weekend where a 3-0 victory put them in firm control of their CAF Champions League destiny.

Jose Riveiro’s men can move up to the summit of the table with a victory in Cape Town on Wednesday night.

Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Orlando Pirates highest scoring half - Second half @ 2.48 with Betway .

Winning margin - Orlando Pirates to win by one goal @ 3.65 with Betway .

Matchbet & totals - Orlando Pirates & under 2.5 goals @ 3.75 with Betway.

Juggling continental duties

Fatigue will certainly be a factor for Orlando Pirates as they try to squeeze in their continental duties amongst their domestic challenges.

Riveiro is almost certain to rotate his squad, especially after resting the likes of Evidence Makgopa over the weekend.

Consequently, Pirates could require time to settle into their groove and may only strike in the second half.

This season, 64% (14) of their goals arrived after the restart, making a case for their highest-scoring half to be the latter.

It’s worth noting that the last league meeting between these two saw the Buccaneers score twice after the break.

Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 1: Orlando Pirates highest scoring half - Second half @ 2.48 with Betway

Closer than before

Traditionally, Pirates have dominated this fixture, winning by two goals in three of their last four clashes.

However, with Ertugral now at the helm in Cape Town, the Citizens will make for a tougher opposition than before.

Additionally, City conceded only once on their home ground, keeping a clean sheet in 80% of their PSL matches in their backyard.

One-goal margins are popular with the visitors as five of their nine league wins have come by a single goal.

From their three away wins this term, two were by a one-goal margin, making a case for a similar outcome on Wednesday night.

Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 2: Winning margin - Orlando Pirates to win by one goal @ 3.65 with Betway

Domination

Four of the last five head-to-heads have gone the way of Orlando Pirates, all under the guidance of Jose Riveiro.

The Spaniard knows how to beat City as three of the last four were by a 2-0 scoreline. Pirates are also on a run of three consecutive victories in all competitions.

Meanwhile, City have struggled this season, losing three of their last five matches (W2).

Although that win against Chiefs will give them confidence, facing the title-challenging Pirates will be a completely different prospect.