Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Predictions and Betting Tips: Coaching shakeup to lift Cape Town City

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the PSL clash between Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs.

After some poor results in the Betway Premiership this season, Cape Town City decided to say goodbye to head coach, Eric Tinkler.

The Mother City outfit are 12th in the table and just three points away from the drop zone, a far cry from their fifth-place finish last season.

Muhsin Ertugral was brought in as the club’s technical director and interim coach while the hunt for a permanent solution continues.

He’s no stranger to the PSL and must gear the Citizens up for the visit of his former employers, Kaizer Chiefs, on Sunday.

Talking about new coaches, Nasreddine Nabi has found out that South African football is far more difficult than people think, especially since he’s had a mixed bag of results.

They ended the year with a victory which took them to seventh in the standings but they’re facing a team that has proven to be a thorn in the Amakhosi’s side in the past.

Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tips

First goal - Cape Town City @ 2.08 with Betway

Double chance & both teams to score - Cape Town City/ Draw & Yes @ 2.80 with Betway

First-half result - Cape Town City @ 3.50 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Striking first

With Ertugral at the helm for this fixture, Cape Town City will be up for it, especially since they’ve had the rub of the green in the past.

They will take heart from Chiefs’ poor away record as the Amakhosi have allowed their hosts to take the lead in five of their six games on the road this term (83%).

City have only played four home games in the league, they’ve struck first in half of them.

Apart from the last goalless head-to-head, the hosts took the lead in their previous four meetings with Kaizer Chiefs.

Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 1: First goal - Cape Town City @ 2.08 with Betway

Out of the norm

Usually, fixtures between these two produce only one side that finds the net. Only one of the last five saw both teams score.

However, the hosts conceded 12 goals in their 10 league games, averaging 1.2 goals per game while Chiefs are prolific up front with 14 goals in their 10 matches (1.4 per game).

The Citizens are undefeated in six of their last seven home league fixtures and boast the same number of undefeated games against Chiefs in the PSL.

Five of the last eight head-to-heads have gone the way of the Mother City team (D2, L1), although the Amakhosi’s only win came in the MTN 8 competition.

Nabi’s charges are without a win in four consecutive away matches and have conceded at least once in their last six road trips.

Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 2: Double chance & both teams to score - Cape Town City/ Draw & Yes @ 2.80 with Betway

Starting slow

Kaizer Chiefs have a record of being quite slow out of the blocks in the league, especially when they’re on the road.

Apart from allowing the opposition to grab the lead, they have gone into the break with a deficit in four of their six games away from home (D1, W1).

Three of City’s last five head-to-heads with Chiefs saw them head into halftime with a lead, something that is certainly probable on Sunday evening.