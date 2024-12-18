Can Amazulu’s changes help them up the Betway Premiership table?

Amazulu have gone through several changes already this season.

They recently added a couple of free agents to the squad hoping to improve their league position. Their next date is at home to Mamelodi Sundowns on Christmas Eve where their recent additions will be tested.

Poor start to the campaign Changing of the guard Two new faces in the door

Rooted to the bottom

After losing their first five matches across all competitions this season, it came as no surprise when Amazulu parted ways with coach Pablo Franco Martin.

Unfortunately, the team were rooted to the foot of the table, which left the Usuthu hierarchy with little choice.

He spent 15 months at the club and led the Durban-based outfit to an 11th-place finish last season, just three points off the top eight.

Martin was the first coach in the division to receive the axe this season, leaving Usuthu fans pondering about who was the right man to take the club forward.

Going in a new direction

Club President Sandile Zungu then announced that Amazulu were appointing two coaches to oversee the club.

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach, Arthur “10111” Zwane and Vusi “Kanu” Vilakazi were brought in as co-coaches, not a new concept in South African football.

Zwane was in charge of the Amakhosi’s senior academy after being demoted from his position as head coach of the senior team when Amazulu came calling.

Meanwhile, Vilakazi helped save Richards Bay from relegation last season but was relieved of his duties before this term began.

The pair had a shaky start but have guided the Usuthu to three wins from five Betway Premiership fixtures.

They enter the Christmas game week in 13th place and face a visit from the PSL champions. Zwane and Vilakazi will want to capitalise on the fact that Sundowns have a new coach.

Adding new faces

To strengthen their squad, Amazulu have been smart with the business they’ve done, avoiding spending money on transfer fees.

Usuthu dipped into the free agents market and found two gems that could improve their squad and hopefully drive them up the league table.

Versatile defender, Sandile Mthethwa arrives at the club after his stint with Orlando Pirates. The Empangeni-born player vowed to do everything to take the club into the top four.

Meanwhile, former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, Bongani Zungu put pen to paper to represent Amazulu.

His invaluable experience from his time overseas is bound to add steel to the Amazulu midfield and propel them up in the Betway Premiership.

Both players can potentially make their debuts for the club on Christmas Eve when Zungu’s former employers, Mamelodi Sundowns roll into town.