Cameroon face Kenya on matchday three of AFCON qualifying. Read below for our Cameroon vs Kenya predictions ahead of this Group J matchup.

+

Cameroon vs Kenya Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Cameroon vs Kenya

Under 2.5 total goals with odds of @1.57 on Betway , equating to a 63.7% implied probability.

, equating to a 63.7% implied probability. Drawing at half-time with odds of @2.10 on Betway , equating to a 47.6% implied probability.

, equating to a 47.6% implied probability. Draw/Cameroon with odds of @3.80 on Betway, equating to a 26.3% implied probability.

Cameroon are predicted to beat Kenya 2-0 on Friday.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Cameroon and Kenya clash at Japoma Stadium on matchday three of 2025 AFCON qualifying.

A narrow win over Namibia and a frustrating draw with Zimbabwe leaves Cameroon on four points from two matches. Scoring just once through their first two fixtures puts them under a bit of pressure ahead of Kenya’s visit.

While the hosts are the much stronger team on paper, they are level on points with Kenya coming into this match, and could be overtaken by Zimbabwe if they fail to win here.

Kenya are aiming to qualify for AFCON for the first time since 2019. Their squad is predominantly based in Africa, with very few recognisable names compared to a Cameroon team with players littered across Europe’s premier leagues.

The underdogs, though, got a win against Namibia and drew away to Zimbabwe. They shouldn’t be written off ahead of this meeting in Douala.

Probable Lineups for Cameroon vs Kenya

Cameroon probable XI:

Onana; Tchatchoua, Ngadue Ngadjui, Wooh, Tolo; Baleba, Anguissa, Hongla; Mbeumo, Aboubakar, Bassogog.

Kenya probable XI:

Odhiambo Omondi; Omija, Okumu, Owino Chino, Ouma; Akumu, Odada; Onyango, Abuya, Odihambo, Omondi.

Low-Scoring Match

It’s three straight matches with under 2.5 total goals for Cameroon and six for Kenya. A draw would be an excellent result for Kenya here, so we expect Engin Firat to pack the midfield from the first whistle.

There was a grand total of one goal across Cameroon’s first 180 minutes of qualifying action. Nine of their 13 matches over the last 12 months have produced under 2.5 total goals.

Even at 1.57, there is no question that the under is the way to go here. Kenya’s strong start means they will park the bus, while Cameroon’s misfiring attack is unlikely to blow them away.

Cameroon vs Kenya Bet 1: Under 2.5 goals @ 1.57 with Betway

Slow First Half

Kenya’s last three matches have been level at half-time. Cameroon were goalless in their first two matches of this qualifying campaign.

Considering that we anticipate a matchup where Kenya focus on defence while absorbing pressure, a stalemate in the first half seems likely. Cameroon are working on finding their attacking flow and might take some time to gain momentum.

The match to be level at half-time is a good option at 2.10. The match to be goalless at half-time is also worth considering at 2.50.

Cameroon vs Kenya Bet 2: Drawing at half-time @2.10 with Betway

Quality Shows in Second Half

While we expect Kenya to make things tough for Cameroon in the first half, the hosts have the quality to ultimately break through the visitors' defence. At odds of just 1.40 for a win, placing a bet on Draw/Cameroon is the best way to unlock some value on a home win.

Cameroon’s form isn’t the best, but Kenya are severely overmatched from a talent perspective. The home team are packed with performers from Europe’s top leagues, and that should be enough to make the difference in the second half.

This wager is a good way to get a longer odds bet on Cameroon to win the match, given that they are as short as 1.40 to win straight-up with Betway.