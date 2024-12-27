Cagliari vs Inter Predictions: Thuram to Score as Inter Win

Our football betting expert shares their Cagliari vs Inter predictions for Saturday’s Serie A clash at 6 pm.

+

Cagliari vs Inter Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Cagliari vs Inter

Inter -1 handicap at odds of 2.15 on Betway , equating to a 47% chance of the visitors winning by two goals or more.

, equating to a 47% chance of the visitors winning by two goals or more. Marcus Thuram to score at odds of 2.20 on Betway , indicating a 45% chance of the French forward scoring.

, indicating a 45% chance of the French forward scoring. Under 0.5 goals for Cagliari at odds of 2.20 on Betway, representing a 45% chance of Inter keeping a clean sheet.

Inter should record a 2-0 win over Cagliari.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Cagliari welcome Inter to the Unipol Domus on Saturday for their Serie A clash.

Rossoblu narrowly avoided the drop last season, finishing just a point ahead of Frosinone, who wound up in 18th place. The club appointed Davide Nicola as manager in the summer, but it hasn’t led to an upturn in results.

Cagliari are in a perilous position once again. They find themselves in the relegation zone after 17 matches played. They are just a point behind Verona, Como and Parma, but recent results are a massive cause for concern. They have recorded just one win in their last 10 competitive matches.

Inter are the reigning champions of Italy, but they have work to do if they are to retain their title. Simeone Inzaghi’s side clinched the title with ease last time around, but there are several teams in contention to win the Scudetto in the current campaign.

Atalanta lead the way in Serie A ahead of the weekend’s fixtures, but Inter are the odds-on favourites to win the league with the bookmakers. Inzaghi’s team are in excellent form and haven’t been beaten in the league since the Milan Derby in September.

Probable Lineups for Cagliari vs Inter

The probable lineup for Cagliari in the "system of play."

Sherri; Zappa, Mina, Luperto; Zortea, Adopo, Makoumbou, Deiola, Augello; Gaetano, Piccoli.

The probable lineup for Inter in the "system of play."

Sommer: Bisseck, Bastoni, Augusto; Calhanaglu; Dumfries, Barella, Mkhitaryan, DiMarco; Thuram. Martinez.

An Emphatic Away Win For Inter

The Nerazzurri are on a tremendous run of form in Serie A, so the first of our Cagliari vs Inter predictions is for the visitors to win the match by at least two goals.

Inter haven’t lost a league game since they were beaten 2-1 by AC Milan, their local rivals, on 22 September. Since then, they have won nine of their 12 games, scoring a whopping 2.91 goals per game in the process. Inzaghi has the most menacing attack in the Italian top flight at his disposal, and they should be able to pile on the misery for Cagliari here.

Rossoblu have lost their last three home games against Inter by a margin of two goals or more. They are also low on confidence after a run of four defeats coming into this match.

Cagliari vs Inter Bet 1: Inter -1 Handicap with odds of 2.15 on Betway.

Thuram Proving Difficult to Stop

Marcus Thuram continued his excellent form by netting in the 92nd minute in the win over Como. We are also backing the French forward to find the net as part of our Cagliari vs Inter predictions.

Lautaro Martinez was the primary goal threat for Inter last season, but Thuram has overtaken him in the goalscoring stakes this term. Since the last international break, Marcus has scored five goals in four league outings.

Over the past 12 months, Marcus Thuram has averaged 0.57 goals per 90 minutes played. He managed to overperform his xG over that period and his clinical finishing will serve his team well in the months to come.

Cagliari vs Inter Bet 2: Marcus Thuram Anytime Scorer with odds of 2.20 on Betway.

Inter’s Defence Remains Solid

Inter have a superb defensive record on the road, so we are backing the visitors to keep a clean sheet as the last of our Cagliari vs Inter predictions.

Simone Inzaghi’s side have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six away matches across all competitions. They beat Lazio 6-0 in their last domestic away game as their opponents finished the game with an xG of just 0.41.

Cagliari have averaged just 0.94 goals per game this season. They also failed to score in this fixture last season.

With Inter in top form and chasing the league leaders, this promises to be a difficult evening for Cagliari as they attempt to halt Inzaghi’s side. The Nerazzurri appear ready for the challenge of retaining their title and should handle it with ease here.