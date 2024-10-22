Bayern Munich have three points through the first two Champions League matchdays, leaving them three behind Dortmund Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Lev.

The Bavarians have made it at least as far as the quarter finals in 12 of the last 13 seasons. But this time around, Bayern are somehow still available at a short price to be the top Bundesliga club in the competition, despite a daunting fixture list to come. There may be an opening for their two main rivals to finish above them this year.

Top Bundesliga Club in Champions League Odds Borussia Dortmund 2.62 Bayer Leverkusen 2.87 Bayern Munich 3.00 Stuttgart 151.00 RB Leipzig 151.00

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Daunting Fixtures Leave Bayern As Outsiders

That 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on matchday two doesn’t threaten Bayern’s chances of progressing in the Champions League thanks to the new format. It does, however, put them at risk of finishing behind Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, who have six points each after two matchdays.

Bayern are still 3.00 to be the top Bundesliga club in the Champions League’s new league stage. Vincent Kompany’s side are away at Barcelona before hosting Benfica and PSG across matchdays three, four, and five.

Dortmund face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on matchday three. Their next two are against Sturm Graz and Dinamo Zagreb. Leverkusen have already beaten Feyenoord and Milan to nil. The reigning Bundesliga champions have matches against Brest, Salzburg, and Sparta Prague to come. They are away to Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, but get to face Inter at the BayArena.

Bayern have comfortably the best expected goal difference in the Bundesliga. Dortmund have suffered defeats to Stuttgart and Union Berlin, while Leverkusen have only won three of their first six league matches. Bayern have the best chance of winning the Champions League out of the three sides, but their 33.3% implied probability of being the top Bundesliga team in the group stage is very generous.

Dortmund & Leverkusen Represent Betting Value

Even before the competition, Bayern had a challenging schedule from matchday two through to matchday five. Defeat away to Aston Villa was a reminder of FC Hollywood’s vulnerabilities after their shaky defensive performances against Eintracht Frankfurt and Club Brugge.

Dortmund and Leverkusen already have a three-point advantage over Bayern. After visiting Real Madrid on matchday three, Dortmund should surely win at least three more matches and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they beat this injury-ravaged Barcelona side at home too.

Trips to Anfield and the Metropolitano make it trickier for Leverkusen. There are longer odds available as a result. It could be worth waiting on Leverkusen’s match with Brest before betting in this market, but there’s a risk their price shortens considerably if Dortmund lose away to Real Madrid.

Bayern may win their six remaining matches and finish comfortably ahead of their Bundesliga rivals. Given their deficit at the moment, though, we don’t think there’s much value in taking them at this price unless you are very confident they can at least two of their next three.

Dortmund are the pick of the bunch in this market – their odds will plummet if they get a result at the Bernabeu, and there’s a good chance they can take something against a Real side searching for form.