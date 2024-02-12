Bristol City vs Southampton Predictions: Southampton to shave it at Bristol City

We share predictions and betting tips for Bristol City’s battle against Southampton, including 3.35 odds for the winning margin.

+

After being knocked out of the FA Cup last week by Nottingham Forest, Bristol City bounced back with an impressive 2-1 win against Middlesborough at the Riverside on Saturday.

The win leaves them in 13th position on the Championship table and just six points off the playoff spots, a realistic goal for them to reach by the end of the season.

Bristol City vs Southampton Betting Tips

First team to score - Southampton @ 1.55 with Supabets

Southampton to win @ 1.74 with Supabets

Winning margin - Southampton to win by one @ 3.35 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

New to Supabets? Learn all about the Supabets r50 sign up

Haven't joined Supabets yet? Explore our comprehensive Supabets registratio n guide.

guide. Discover the top welcome bonuses available in South Africa.

It’s quite close and congested from fifth place to 14th, as any of those teams can go on a run to make it for the playoffs.

Liam Manning's side must improve on their consistency when they entertain Southampton on Tuesday night at Ashton Gate.

The Saints will be buoyed by what they’ve put in and got out this season. After being relegated from the Premier League last year, they look set for an immediate return.

They’ve been on an excellent run of form to sit in second spot, 11 points behind leaders Leicester City with a crucial game in hand.

Three points on Tuesday night is exactly what they need to maintain their promotion charge and put some distance between themselves and the chasing pack.

In good nick

Southampton have been in good nick in front of goal this term, scoring 60 Championship goals, six behind Leicester City.

They currently average two goals per league game, decreasing slightly to 1.40 goals per away game.

The Saints have also scored first in 13 of their 15 matches on the road this term and with leading goalscorer Adam Armstrong in the team, they are always a goal threat.

To support this selection, Bristol City have conceded 17 goals from 15 games, an average of 1.20 per game.

The Robins allowed their opponents to take the lead in five of their home fixtures this term, translating to 33% of the time, enough to suggest they may give in to a promotion-chasing side.

Bristol City vs Southampton Betting Tip 1: First team to score - Southampton @ 1.55 with Supabets

An impressive away record

Southampton have won more than half of their games on their travels in the Championship, only suffering two defeats all season.

Russell Martin's troops are difficult to beat and are coming to this on the back of four straight league wins.

They last tasted defeat in September last year when they lost four league games in the month, leaving them desperate for the month to end.

The last meeting between these two was in November when the Saints were victors at St Mary’s.

The Robins have to go as far back as 2011 for their last win over Southampton, a result that will be difficult to achieve on Tuesday night.

Bristol City vs Southampton Betting Tip 2: Southampton to win @ 1.74 with Supabets

Closest of margins

When these two met in November, the visitors won 1-0. It seems to be a margin that has been prominent in Southampton’s season.

The Saints have won by a single goal on 10 occasions this term, accounting for a third of their league fixtures.

Of those 10 matches, six victories came on the road. It could be a closely contested affair on Tuesday night where a single goal may be the difference.