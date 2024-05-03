Brighton vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: Villa on course to finish fourth

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for Aston Villa’s trip to Brighton, including 8.90 odds on the correct score.

Brighton’s season has tapered away quite spectacularly. The Seagulls were in the hunt for European football at one point but that’s not likely as things stand.

The south coast outfit sit 12th in the Premier League table, 10 points away from the regulation qualification places with only four games left to play.

Brighton vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Match result - Aston Villa to win @ 2.29 with Supabets

Aston Villa corner range - 5-6 corners @ 3.20 with Supabets

Correct score - 2-1 to Aston Villa @ 8.90 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Roberto De Zerbi must be disappointed with how this campaign has gone but to be fair to him, his infirmary has been filled with several regulars.

He has to motivate his side to face a high-flying Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium on Sunday afternoon, a difficult fixture for the hosts.

Villa have exceeded expectations this term, currently 13 points better off than last season at the same stage of the season.

Thanks to Tottenham’s loss in the north London derby and to Chelsea, the West Midlands outfit have a little breathing space and can strengthen their grip on fourth place with a win here.

After their disappointing 4-2 loss to Olympiacos in the Conference League semi-final first-leg during the week, Unai Emery will want his side to turn up at Brighton.

Past trauma

Brighton have now gone six Premier League games in a row without a win, losing three of the last four fixtures.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are in a better space, unbeaten in their last four league games. There will be some scars for the hosts from the reverse fixture as Villa romped home 6-1.

The Lions have had the better of Brighton in their head-to-heads, winning each of the last five meetings.

The host’s last win against Villa came in 2020 when the Seagulls were a different outfit altogether under Graham Potter.

Emery’s men will go into this fixture knowing what’s at stake and understanding that they can’t slip up if they’re to get into the Champions League next season.

Dealing with an attacking onslaught

Aston Villa have scored the fifth-most goals in the division and with Ollie Watkins leading the line, it’s easy to understand why.

Their attacking brand of football always leads to chances as they average 13.89 shots per game.

This season, the visitors have won 219 corners in the Premier League at an average of 6.26 corners per game.

Brighton might struggle to deal with the onslaught leading to defensive clearances and a rising count in flag kicks for the away side.

A popular scoreline

Villa have scored a minimum of two goals in each of their last five meetings with Brighton. The visitors netted exactly two times in four of those fixtures.

The corresponding fixture last season ended 2-1 to Villa along with one other occasion in the last five head-to-heads.

Brighton’s most popular losing scoreline this season is 2-1, occurring three times.

Meanwhile, Villa have won by a 2-1 scoreline in three league fixtures this term, equating to 18% of all their results.