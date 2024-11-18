Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Netherlands Predictions: Early Dutch domination

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Netherlands, as they clash in the Nations League.

+

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Netherlands Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Netherlands

Netherlands Victory Half-Time/Full-Time with odds of @1.90 on Betway , equating to a 53% chance of the Dutch winning at both half-time and full-time.

, equating to a 53% chance of the Dutch winning at both half-time and full-time. Noa Lang to score with odds of @3.30 on Betway , indicating a 30% chance of the PSV Eindhoven forward scoring.

, indicating a 30% chance of the PSV Eindhoven forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @2.00 on Betway, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Netherlands should be expected to win against Bosnia-Herzegovina by a scoreline of 0-3

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The UEFA Nations League Group A3 concludes with a dead rubber between already-relegated Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Netherlands, who have secured second place. While this match holds no competitive significance, it still provides us with numerous betting opportunities, as outlined in our Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Netherlands predictions.

Bosnia are looking to bounce back from their worst defeat ever, after being on the receiving end of a 7-0 humbling by Germany during the weekend. The Dutch came off an impressive 4-0 victory over Hungary.

However, for anyone who watched that match, the most important news is that Hungary’s assistant coach, Adam Szalai, has provided a positive update after collapsing on the sideline and being rushed to the hospital during the match.

Ronald Koeman's side won the reverse fixture 5-2 and it would be a massive shock if they did not complete a winning double over their out of form opponents. Our Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Netherlands predictions will reveal how to get such a short priced favourite onside.

Probable Lineups for Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Netherlands

The probable lineup for Bosnia-Herzegovina in the "4-3-3"

Vasilj; Muharemovic, Bicakcic, Barisic, Omerovic; Burnic; Tahirovic, Huseinbasic; Hajradinovic; Dzeko, Demirovic..

The probable lineup for Netherlands in the "4-3-3"

Flekken; Rensch, De Ligt, De Vrij, Hato; Wieffer, Timber, Frimpong; Koopmeiners, Lang; Brobbey.

Bosnia's first-half failures set stage for Dutch success

The Dutch carry significant momentum from their 4-0 win over Hungary, and have proven their ability to dominate weaker opposition from the start. Facing a Bosnian with only two wins in their last 17 matches, both against Liechtenstein, the Netherlands are expected to establish their superiority early and maintain it.

Bosnia's defensive record of conceding 3.2 goals per match in this campaign indicates fundamental structural issues that the Netherlands, even with a rotated squad, should be able to exploit from the opening whistle. The reverse fixture's 5-2 scoreline demonstrated the gulf in class between these sides.

We can boost the odds of a Netherlands win from 1.33 to 2.00 by betting on them to be leading at both half-time and full-time. Bosnia has trailed at halftime in all four of their League A losses, and this halftime score has also been the final result in their last six matches, indicating a team that struggles to stage comebacks.

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Netherlands Bet 1: Netherlands Victory Half-Time/Full-Time @1.90 with Betway

Backing Noa Lang to score is a smart move

Lang enters this match in excellent form, having scored 3 goals in his last 6 starts for PSV across all competitions. His recent goal against PSG in the Champions League showcases his ability to create and finish chances against high-calibre opposition.

Koeman's recent praise of Lang in training suggests he's likely to start, particularly with Cody Gakpo, the usual starter, expected to rest.. His previous Nations League scoring record - with two goals, including one in last season's semi-finals, demonstrates his ability to perform in this competition.

The winger's energetic, creative playing style matches up well against a Bosnian defence that was repeatedly carved open by Germany. Each of Germany's four starting attackers scored at least once, with the other goal coming from substitute Leroy Sané, who came on to play left wing.

With the hosts conceding multiple goals in each of their last five home fixtures, Lang should find opportunities to add to his international tally.

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Netherlands Bet 2: Noa Lang Anytime Scorer @3.30 with Betway

Leaky defences point to goals at both ends

Despite their poor form, Bosnia's expected return of veteran striker Edin Dzeko to the starting lineup significantly increases their scoring potential. The 38-year-old's experience and finishing ability could help capitalise on the Netherlands' recent defensive vulnerability.

The Netherlands have managed just two clean sheets in their ten away UEFA Nations League matches, suggesting they often concede even while winning. The reverse fixture ended 5-2, demonstrating both teams' ability to find the net when they meet.

Both teams enter this match with reduced pressure, which could lead to a more open, attacking game. The Netherlands' likely rotation of their defensive unit, combined with Bosnia's desire to give their home fans something to cheer about in their final League A match, suggests both teams will have opportunities to score.

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Netherlands Bet 3: Both Teams to Score @2.00 with Betway