Borussia Dortmund vs St. Pauli Predictions: Dortmund to Signal intent

Our football predictions expert presents his top three bets and forecasts for Borussia Dortmund vs St. Pauli as they clash in the German Bundesliga.

+

Borussia Dortmund vs St. Pauli Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Borussia Dortmund vs St. Pauli

Dortmund Victory and over 2.5 goals with odds of @1.70 on Betway , equating to a 58% chance of the home side winning with a minimum of three goals scored in the match.

, equating to a 58% chance of the home side winning with a minimum of three goals scored in the match. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens to score with odds of @3.50 on Betway , indicating a 29% chance of the England Under-21 star scoring.

, indicating a 29% chance of the England Under-21 star scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @1.83 on Betway, representing a 55% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Borussia Dortmund should be expected to win against St. Pauli by a scoreline of 4-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The international break saw rumours linking Dortmund’s ex-boss Edin Terzic as Erik ten Hag’s replacement at Man Utd and one of their star players being monitored by two Premier League giants. As Bundesliga action resumes, they will be aiming to get back to winning ways and return to the top-four.

Despite Dortmund's mixed start to the season, they'll be eager to capitalise on their impressive home record and bounce back from their recent defeat to Union Berlin. St Pauli, struggling near the bottom of the table, will intend to replicate their upset victory from their last encounter in the 2021/22 DFB Cup.

Probable Lineups for Borussia Dortmund vs St. Pauli

The probable lineup for Borussia Dortmund in the "4-2-3-1"

Kobel; Ryerson, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Couto; Can, Gross; Bynoe-Gittens, Brandt, Beier; Guirassy.

The probable lineup for St. Pauli in the "3-4-2-1"

Vasilj; Wahl, Mets, Smith; Treu, Irvine, Wagner, Saliakas; Metcalfe, Afolayan; Eggestein.

Dortmund to 'Signal' intent with a high-scoring win

Our Borussia Dortmund vs St. Pauli predictions suggest Dortmund are rightfully heavy favourites to win this game. Still, we can get Betway’s 1.28 favourites onside by adding over 2.5 goals via their Bet Builder.

Dortmund's home form this season has been exceptional, with all four of their home fixtures resulting in victories. Their last two Bundesliga home matches ended in 4-2 wins.

The team's ability to score multiple goals at home, combined with their need to regain momentum after a recent loss which saw them slip to 7th in the table, suggests they're likely to push for another high-scoring victory. Nuri Sahin’s team regularly feature in matches with over 2.5 goals, with their last six games across all competitions hitting this mark.

Their last home appearance, a 7-1 thrashing of Celtic in the Champions League, further demonstrates their potential for high-scoring outcomes. Given newly-promoted St Pauli's struggles this season, Dortmund may view this as an opportunity to boost their goal difference and confidence.

Borussia Dortmund vs St. Pauli Bet 1: Dortmund Victory and over 2.5 goals @ 1.70 with Betway

Gittens the net - Bynoe a good bet to score

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is thriving in his breakout season under Nuri Sahin, emerging as a potential star to follow in the footsteps of countrymen Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham. His goal-scoring record has been impressive this season, with two goals in six Bundesliga appearances and two in two Champions League outings.

That translates to a goal exactly every 100 minutes of play across those competitions. Dubbed recently as "the electricity" and "the excitement" in Dortmund's new-look lineup, our Borussia Dortmund vs St. Pauli predictions suggest we should expect him to be given significant playing time here.

Against a struggling St Pauli side, Bynoe-Gittens may find more opportunities to showcase his scoring prowess and continue his impressive form. Alexander Blessin’s side have conceded multiple goals in four of their seven fixtures this term across all competitions.

Borussia Dortmund vs St. Pauli Bet 2: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens Anytime Scorer @ 3.50 with Betway

A-Pauli-ng defending gets us Borussia-n to back goals at both ends

Despite Borussia Dortmund's strong home record and offensive capabilities, their defence has shown some vulnerability this season. Dortmund's last four Bundesliga assignments have produced goals at both ends, indicating a trend of conceding as well as scoring.

The hosts have shipped five goals across their last three games at Signal Iduna Park and have actually conceded more than St Pauli, who are only one place above the relegation zone. Bottom side Bochum took a shock two-goal lead in the last league fixture here.

The visitors will gain confidence from holding second-placed RB Leipzig to a draw and scoring three goals in their most recent road trip. Further inspiration comes from the last meeting between the two sides, which saw a 2-1 victory for Kiezkicker in the 2021/22 DFB Cup.

Given Dortmund's attacking style and St Pauli's need to fight for points to climb away from the relegation zone, both teams have incentives to push forward, making it likely that both teams will score.