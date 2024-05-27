Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: History to be made at Wembley

Predictions and betting tips for the Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, including 3.65 odds on the winning margin.

+

Borussia Dortmund have pushed through the odds to book a spot in the season’s showstopper after many pundits wrote them off.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Totals - under 2.5 goals @ 2.11 with Betway

Double chance & both teams to score - Dortmund/Real Madrid & yes @ 2.55 with Betway

Winning margin - Real Madrid to win by one goal @ 3.65 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Germans got out of the group of death and swept aside PSV, Atletico Madrid and PSG in the knockouts to have a chance at lifting the famous trophy for the first time since 1997.

Whatever happens on Saturday night, Edin Terzic’s charges will return for another shot at this competition after finishing fifth in the Bundesliga.

BVB will know the mammoth task that awaits them at the home of football as Real Madrid are by far the competition’s most successful club.

Los Blancos are making a play for their 15th European crown, their sixth in the last 11 seasons.

Real were crowned La Liga champions weeks before the end of the season, an indication of the team's improvement under Carlo Ancelotti.

If they can overturn Dortmund at Wembley, Real would have gone through the entire Champions League campaign unbeaten.

A history of nervy finals

With the greatest prize at stake for European clubs, Champions League finals are typically low-scoring affairs.

Each of the last five such fixtures delivered two or fewer goals on the day. Real won the 2021/22 competition with a 1-0 win over Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Dortmund came through the semi-finals against PSG, scoring one goal in each leg.

The Black and Yellow have kept six clean sheets in this competition with nine of their 12 fixtures producing less than 2.5 goals.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Betting Tip 1: Totals - under 2.5 goals @ 2.11 with Betway

Anybody’s game

Despite Real Madrid going into the final as favourites, Dortmund shouldn’t be written off. Their resilience against the likes of Atletico Madrid and PSG speaks volumes.

When it’s required, Terzic’s men can knuckle down to win matches, especially in a knockout format, so they can easily surprise Real on Saturday.

However, the La Liga champions have been a different beast this season. They also displayed their ability to overcome adversity with their two late goals against Bayern Munich.

Ancelotti’s men won the last two head-to-heads with BVB registering one victory from the last five meetings (D2).

Each of the last four clashes saw both sides find the back of the net with the same happening in Real’s last five matches in this competition.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Betting Tip 2: Double chance & both teams to score - Dortmund/Real Madrid & yes @ 2.55 with Betway

One strike to settle it

The margins will certainly be fine in a Champions League final. The last four finals were settled by a single goal, indicating the trepidation that comes with this fixture.

Real’s pedigree could help them get over the line here but it won’t be a one-sided final. The Spanish giants won eight games in this competition so far.

Six of those victories arrived by a one-goal margin, a likely outcome at Wembley on Saturday.