Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Predictions: A close encounter expected in Germany

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Champions League round-of-16 second-leg battle between Borussia Dortmund and PSV.

Borussia Dortmund are on course to secure another season in Europe’s premier club competition as they sit fourth in the Bundesliga with nine games to play.

However, Edin Terzic’s side are currently battling their sixth knockout campaign in eight years in the Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Betting Tips

Under 2.5 goals @ 2.37 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Donyell Malen @ 2.85 with Betway

Match result - Draw @ 3.85 with Betway



All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

They did well to come away from the Netherlands with a 1-1 draw and will believe they can progress to the quarter-finals for only the second time in the last seven years.

Facing PSV won’t be easy by any stretch of the imagination but the comforts of playing at the Westfalenstadion will encourage them to get the result they need.

The visitors are in fine form, winning 1-0 in their domestic league over the weekend, which leaves them at the summit with a 10-point buffer over Feyenoord.

Peter Bosz’s charges have only suffered two competitive defeats in 39 matches this term but Dortmund is a definite step up from what they’re used to back home.

The tie is evenly poised at 1-1, laying the foundation for a cracker on Wednesday night.

Difficult to replicate domestic scoring

While both sides are efficient in front of goal in their domestic leagues, that hasn’t been the case for them in the Champions League.

Dortmund netted 50 goals in the Bundesliga at an average of two goals per game but only scored eight times in seven fixtures in this competition at 1.15 goals per game.

PSV are even better in Eredivisie with 80 goals in total, an average of 3.20 per game. However, in Europe this season, the Dutch side scored nine goals in seven matches.

Since the group stage started, Dortmund have been in six games with less than two goals being scored while PSV were involved in four matches with fewer than two goals.

The previous two competitive meetings between these two ended with under two goals, both in the Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Betting Tip 1: Under 2.5 goals @ 2.37 with Betway

A familiar face

Donyell Malen is Dortmund’s leading goalscorer in the Bundesliga this season. Before serving a suspension, he struck three times in two games for Die Schwarzgelben.

The former PSV man netted the opener at the weekend in BVB’s 2-1 win over Werder Bremen.

The Dutch forward has now scored four in his last three appearances and will want to get on the scoresheet against his former employers.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Donyell Malen @ 2.85 with Betway

To the wire

PSV travel to Germany without registering a win in their last 16 visits, being on the losing end in 13 of those games.

For Bosz to secure a quarter-final berth for his side, their most likely route is a full-time draw, taking the tie into extra time and possibly a penalty shootout.

The visitors aren’t easy to beat as they’ve shown recently with the 1-1 draw in the first leg. Dortmund’s indifferent form doesn’t offer much confidence that they can win in 90 minutes.

The hosts have only won four of their last nine matches at home across all competitions, but also boast an unbeaten record in eight Champions League home games.

These two could just cancel each other out on the night in a low-scoring, thrilling affair that will probably go down to the wire.