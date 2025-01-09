Borussia Dortmund vs Leverkusen Predictions: Stalemate In Store

Our betting expert shares the latest predictions for the Borussia Dortmund vs Leverkusen Bundesliga clash, set to take place this Friday.

Borussia Dortmund vs Leverkusen Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Borussia Dortmund vs Leverkusen

The match to end in a draw with odds of 3.50 on Betway equating to a 29% chance of the game ending all square.

equating to a 29% chance of the game ending all square. Florian Wirtz to score with odds of 3.30 on Betway indicating a 30% chance of the German midfielder scoring.

indicating a 30% chance of the German midfielder scoring. Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score with odds of 1.75 on Betway representing a 57% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net with at least three goals scored.

These two sides are impossible to split so this can be expected to end in a 2-2 draw:

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Bundesliga jumps back into action after the winter break with an enticing clash between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen at the Signal Iduna Park. While most of the focus has been on Harry Kane to break his trophy “curse” at Bayern Munich, Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen are poised to challenge that narrative, trailing the Bavarian giants by just four points..

Borussia Dortmund enter this crucial fixture with their trademark resilience at home intact, standing as one of just two teams, alongside Bayern Munich, to remain unbeaten at their stronghold this season. The Black and Yellows have shown impressive development under Nuri Şahin. This is particularly evident in attack, where the partnership between Serhou Guirassy and Jamie Gittens has flourished.

Bayer Leverkusen arrive in fantastic form, riding an impressive 13-game unbeaten streak in the league with five consecutive victories. Their away record has been nothing short of phenomenal, going 24 games without defeat on the road – the third-longest such run in Bundesliga history.

Probable Lineups for Borussia Dortmund vs Leverkusen

The probable lineup for Borussia Dortmund in the "4-1-3-2"

Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Nmecha; Sabitzer, Brandt, Gittens; Beier, Guirassy.

The probable lineup for Leverkusen in the "3-4-2-1"

Hrádecký; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapié; Frimpong, Xhaka, Palacios, Grimaldo; Tella, Wirtz; Schick.

Friday Night StalemateIn Store

For the first of our Borussia Dortmund vs Leverkusen predictions we have to play the draw, given Dortmund's impressive home record is colliding with Leverkusen's exceptional away form. Neither team has shown any significant weakness on their respective preferred territories, suggesting a tightly contested affair.

Recent history adds to the anticipation, with both meetings last season ending in draws. Dortmund believed they had secured victory in this fixture after taking the lead in the 81st minute, but a stoppage-time equaliser preserved Leverkusen's unbeaten run.

Dortmund have yet to win consecutive Bundesliga fixtures this season, which, despite their overall solid form, highlights a certain inconsistency. Their recent 3-1 victory at Wolfsburg suggests a win here might be within their reach, regardless of opponent.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen's recent winning streak is bound to end eventually, and there's no better place for it than against an opponent of Dortmund's calibre. It will be interesting how managers Şahin and Alonso approach this clash, but neither are likely to see a draw as a bad result.

Borussia Dortmund vs Leverkusen Bet 1: Draw with odds of 3.50 on Betway.

Ride the Wave with Wirtz

Having won Bundesliga Player of the Season in the last campaign, Florian Wirtz is doing everything he can to retain that title. He enters this fixture in the form of his life, having contributed to 20 goals across all competitions this season.

In his final match before the winter break against Freiburg, he recorded a hat-trick of assists and scored once, demonstrating his ability to influence games at the highest level. With seven goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga alone, he trails only elite strikers in terms of goal involvements.

The attacking midfielder has contributed to goals in six consecutive match days. His ability to find space between the lines, combined with his exceptional finishing ability, makes him a constant threat.

Against a Dortmund defense that will likely be preoccupied with containing multiple threats, including the in-form Patrik Schick, Wirtz should find the spaces he needs to continue his goalscoring form. His development into arguably the Bundesliga's most influential player makes him a prime candidate to find the net in this crucial encounter.

Borussia Dortmund vs Leverkusen Bet 2: Florian Wirtz Anytime Scorer with odds of 3.30 on Betway.

Expect Goal Fest In Bundesliga Return

The attacking talent on display makes the last of our Borussia Dortmund vs Leverkusen predictions particularly appealing.

Dortmund's forward line features the revitalized Guirassy alongside the increasingly impressive Gittens. The potential return of Karim Adeyemi adds another dangerous dimension to their attack. The latter's early-season form of two goals and three assists in five matches suggests he could make an immediate impact if selected.

Leverkusen's offensive capabilities are equally impressive, with Patrik Schick entering the match in sensational form, having scored nine goals in his last five Bundesliga appearances. The Czech striker's four-goal haul against Freiburg demonstrated his clinical finishing ability, while his partnership with Wirtz has produced six assists from the young German playmaker.

The presence of attacking full-backs on both sides suggests this match will feature plenty of width and crossing opportunities. This approach will likely create ample space in the attacking half to exploit, with defenders caught out of position, making a clean sheet for either team seem improbable.