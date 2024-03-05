Betway Cricket – How to Bet on Cricket with Betway? 2024 Guide for South African Bettors

The Betway cricket section provides some of the best betting options for bettors in South Africa. Check out our guide to bet on cricket with Betway.

What Different Types of Cricket Odds are Offered by Betway? Are They Competitive?

Betway offers some of the most competitive cricket odds among the best bookies in South Africa. These odds determine the payout for your Betway cricket predictions and come in different formats.

Players will find odds in Decimal or Fractional formats on Betway. Depending on your preference, you can choose the one you can best work with.

You will also find competitive betting odds on platforms like Hollywoodbets and Betfred. While these are reputable sites for your cricket betting, their odds may differ slightly.

Betway Cricket Odds vs Hollywoodbets Cricket Odds

We checked the cricket odds for these two sportsbooks, and our research revealed that Betway provides the better odds. However, we noticed that, like on Betway, you change your odds formats from Decimal to Fractional on Hollywoodbets.

Betway Cricket Odds vs Betfred Cricket Odds

For Betfred South Africa, the Cricket betting odds available to players are competitive. However, it's slightly different from Betway, which provides better odds.

Another noticeable difference is the odds formats. While Betfred provides cricket odds in the Net Decimal, Fractional, American, and Decimal formats, Betway has odds in the Fractional and Decimal formats.

The Best Bookmaker for Cricket Odds in South Africa

As mentioned earlier, there are a variety of bookmakers in South Africa with outstanding cricket odds. Based on the analysis we made about these betting sites, Betway stands out as the best bookmaker for cricket odds in South Africa.

What Promotions Are Available That Can Be Used When Betting on Cricket at Betway?

A few promotions are available to customers interested in Betway cricket betting. They include the Welcome Offer and Win Boost bonus.

We will provide details on these bonuses, including how to claim and use them to place cricket bets.

Welcome Offer

Betway provides a welcome bonus to their new customers to bet on Cricket. The offer is a 100% first deposit match up to R1000.00 as a Free Bet.

Customers must use the Betway code GOALWAY at registration to activate this offer. Users must be at least 18 years old and deposit at least R100 after signing up to participate in the offer.

Afterwards, you can place cricket bets equal to 3x the value of your deposit amount at 3 odds or more. Upon completion of this condition, you receive your welcome offer.

Other

Another promotion available on Betway that you can use for cricket is the Win Bonus bonus. This offer allows the bookmaker to boost your payout depending on the number of Betway cricket fixtures in your ticket.

The site can boost your potential returns by up to 300% when you select two or more picks on your multiple bets. Each selection must have a minimum of 1.2 cricket odds.

Also, all selections must be pre-game picks. Note that your total return from the Win Bonus boost cannot exceed R1 million.

Does Betway Offer Live Cricket Betting?

The Betway live feature is one of the most interesting aspects of the bookmaker. Bettors will find live cricket offers across the top competitions and leagues on the bookie.

As games unfold, the bookie provides numerous betting markets to choose from. All you need to do is select your preferred cricket live game(s) and make your prediction.

However, you must be quick when selecting your preferred live cricket game and betting on it. This is because the odds constantly change based on the ongoing actions in the game.

Additionally, players will find the stats widget in the Betway cricket live section. With it, you get detailed information to help your predictions while the game progresses.

There is also a graphical display of these games. All of these are reasons why we rate the betting site.

Accessing the in-play section to utilise the live features is straightforward. For example, if there is an ongoing cricket game, head to the site's homepage and find the live tab at the top of your screen.

Once you access the live betting area, you can find 'Cricket' from the various sports and start wagering.

Bet on Local vs International Cricket

Like in the other top sports in SA, bettors can wager on domestic and international competitions. However, the approach to wagering on the local and international cricket leagues and tournaments might differ for various reasons.

First, the local and international Cricket takes place within specific windows. Also, the standard can be a defining factor.

For instance, the international pitches might differ from those in the local leagues, which is an important consideration when placing your bets.

Another difference between local and international cricket betting is the viewership. While many South Africans support their domestic teams and go to various venues to watch them play, viewership on the global stage is more significant.

Hence, access to watching teams play will determine the kind of predictions to make. If you can watch cricket games live on TV or a betting site, it helps you to place better bets.

Local Cricket

Below is a table highlighting the pros and cons of local cricket.

✅ Local Cricket Pros ❌ Local Cricket Cons Helps in the growth of the sport in the country The standard can be subpar compared to that of the international scene Gives room for amateur players.

International Cricket

Below is a table highlighting the pros and cons of International Cricket.

✅ International Cricket Pros ❌ International Cricket Cons Attracts bigger audience and viewership May threaten the existing set-up of local cricket Offers a more competitive environment

What Are the Most Popular Cricket Events that South African Bettors Can Bet on at Betway?

Whether it's the National, Club or International competition, Betway South Africa has you covered. We have done the research for you and can confirm that you will find various cricket events on the platform.

The most popular ones include SA20, IPL and T20. We describe these events and their interest for bettors below.

SA20

The Betway SA20 is a league tournament recently introduced in South Africa. Cricket South Africa established this T20 franchise tournament in 2022, comprising 6 teams from different cities.

They include MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, Sunrisers Eastern Capes, Joburg Super Kings, and Durban's Super Giants.

Owned by franchises from the IPL, these six teams play each other twice in the group stage. The top four teams then advance to the semi-finals and then to the final.

This tournament is also known as Betway S20 for sponsorship reasons, with the SuperSport, Sky Sports, and Sports 18 airing the events in South Africa, the UK and India. This way, bettors can follow the games and wager on their favourite teams.

IPL

The Indian Premier League(IPL) is the professional T20 cricket league annually held in India. The first edition started in 2008, with 10 city-based franchise teams participating in this league.

It usually occurs between March and May. These teams, divided into two groups, compete with each other. A team will play a game with others in the same group and two matches with the five teams in the other group before advancing to the four-game playoff round.

A few South African players are plying their trade in the IPL, and with the 2024 edition around the corner, you can see them play. You may also bet on the various IPL games and watch your favourite players on Betway.

T20

The T20 is one of the cricket events you can wager on when you sign up on Betway. This tournament is a shorter version of cricket, played at domestic and international levels.

T20 takes around two and a half hours to complete, with both teams having a single innings, each restricted to 20 overs. In other words, both teams have 20 overs to bat.

It's arguably the most popular form of cricket. South Africa also offers a few T20 domestic competitions, indicating how heavily involved they've been.

As a result, it's quite easy for bettors in the country to follow T20 games and place bets on them.

How Do You Place a Bet on Cricket at Betway?

As part of our Betway review, we created an account with the bookmaker. After completing our registration on the site, we went ahead to place bets on cricket matches.

Here is a step-by-step guide to assist those who want to wager on this sport.

Login to your Betway account and fund it. If you have yet to open an account, use the “Sign Up” button.

At the top of your screen, you will find the sports lobby. Choose 'Cricket'. Immediately, the site directs you to the cricket section, with various games to bet on. You can also choose your preferred league from the 'League' drop-down. Click each match you'd like to bet on and select a betting market for the game by tapping the odds attached. As you select the odds for each game, it automatically adds to your bet slip.

Next, click 'Betslip' at the top right-hand corner of your screen to view your game and make adjustments if needed. Enter your stake amount and click 'Bet Now' to confirm your wager.

What Are the Main Tips for Betting on Cricket?

Although betting on cricket is exciting, we understand it can be challenging for beginner bettors. As a result, we will provide helpful tips to guide you.

Understand the Sport

Like every other sport, cricket has its terms, scoring system, play style, events and more glossary. You must understand how the sport works before placing a bet.

Research

Research the teams and players involved in a game before placing bets on them. Check their performances in recent games, selections before a match, and injury updates to help your bets.

Don't Chase Losses

Practising responsible gaming is advisable because Betway cricket betting should be solely for entertainment. Hence, set a budget for your predictions and always resist the urge to exceed this budget to avoid chasing losses.

Our FAQs for Betway Cricket

Below, we answer some of the frequently asked questions about betting on cricket on Betway.

Does Betway offer cricket?

Yes. Players interested in betting on cricket matches can do this on Betway.

What is the payout on cricket bets?

Your payout is the amount you get after your cricket bet is successful. However, Betway fixes its maximum payout limit to R10,000,000.

Can you bet on the IPL on Betway?

Yes. Betway provides games in the Indian Premier League. Hence, bettors can place bets on the IPL and watch some of their favourite teams and players.

Can I use the Betway welcome offer to bet on cricket?

Yes. Betway offers a 100% first deposit match up to R1000.00 as a Free Bet to their new customers. With this free bet, you can wager on cricket matches.