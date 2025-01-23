European ‘Streaky’ Strikers Are A Smart Pick This Weekend

Aside from the Swede, several 'streaky' strikers across Europe's best leagues represent good value in the goal-scoring market this weekend.

Newcastle's Alexander Isak saw his goal-scoring run of eight consecutive matches come to an end in their 4-1 home defeat to Bournemouth last weekend.

Anytime Goalscorer Market Odds Tim Kleindienst (vs Bochum) 2.30 Julián Álvarez (vs Villareal) 2.41 Lautaro Martinez (vs Lecce) 2.30

Kleindienst: Germany’s Mr. Reliable

In the Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach's Tim Kleindienst scored last weekend, bringing his season tally to 10 goals.

Last season, he scored 15 times for Heidenheim in all competitions, 12 of which were in the league. In 2023/2024, he notably underperformed his expected goals (xG) by a value of 4.78. However, his finishing seems sharper, as he's currently exceeding his xG by 0.79, with an xG per 90 minutes of 0.55, surpassing last season's figures.

Kleindienst is developing a reputation as a 'streaky striker.' Over the past two seasons, he has scored in streaks of consecutive matches: in the 2022/23 season, he scored in three consecutive games on four occasions, and last season he scored in back-to-back games on three occasions.

This trend continues this season, with goals in two consecutive games twice already (at the end of August and November), as well as goals in three consecutive games between 4th and 25th October.

With Mönchengladbach hosting bottom-of-the-table Bochum, who have the 10th worst expected goals against (xGA) record among Europe's top leagues, the hosts are projected to score 2.56 goals, the highest forecast in Germany this matchday.

Key Players: Diego Simeone's Star and Inter's Leader

In Spain, Atlético Madrid's Champions League hero, Julián Álvarez, presents another appealing option.

Since his move to Europe, the Argentinian striker has scored in back-to-back games twice for Manchester City in both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons. He even managed a three-match goal streak in the 2022/23 season, followed by four consecutive goals last year.

Now at Atlético, he's netted 16 goals across all competitions. He has scored in back-to-back games twice and tallied four goals in the last four matches, including a brace against Leverkusen on Tuesday. Despite only playing 71% of available minutes in La Liga, his xG of 5.70 aligns with his six actual goals.

With Atlético projected to net 1.82 goals at home against Villareal, who have La Liga’s sixth-worst defence with 31 goals conceded, betting on Álvarez to extend his streak seems a smart choice.

Lastly, in Serie A, Inter's Lautaro Martínez is perhaps the 'king of streaky strikers.'

The Argentinian can go months without scoring, as evidenced by an eight-game drought between November and December this season, and a similar slump between March and May 2024.

Yet, Inter’s captain often goes on extended goal streaks, which has happened five times in both 2022/2023 and 2023/2024.

The current scenario is promising for Lautaro backers: he has scored in his last two league games, and Inter are expected to net 2.21 goals away at Lecce—the second-highest projected total of the weekend in Italy.

Lautaro has found the net in each of his last two outings against Lecce. In his recent matches, he registered four shots on goal against both Bologna and Empoli. This suggests he might certainly exploit Lecce's defence, which ranks third-worst for expected goals against (39.21).