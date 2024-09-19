Bet on Sundowns to book their spot in the CAF Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns are on course to book their spot in the CAF Champions League group stage.

As they prepare to face Mbabane Swallows from Eswatini in the second leg this weekend, we think the odds of a home win at 1.05 is a realistic and catchable bet.

1. Ronwen’s return

2. Two in two

3. Away team’s record

Ronwen is back

One thing is certain about Sundowns, they heavily rely on goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to exude confidence at the back. The shot-stopper was recently sidelined through injury, which gave the Brazilians a goalkeeping dilemma.

Through his absence, Masandawana lost both legs of their MTN 8 semi-final to Stellenbosch, results that would have been unthinkable last season. Having to decide between their second and third-choice keepers was partly responsible for Downs’ being dumped out of their first competition this season.

To put William’s importance to the team in context, he started 22 league games last term where he conceded just eight goals and kept a clean sheet on 15 occasions. That translates to shutting out the opposition in 68% of the matches he started in.

In the CAF Champions League last season, Williams started 11 games and kept eight clean sheets, equating to 73%. With the South African national team captain between the sticks, Sundowns are in safe hands and can back him to keep the opposition out.

Two in two

Upon his return to the side this term, Williams has already kept two clean sheets in two starts. He’s shown the difference in experience and class by ensuring the defenders in front of him remain calm.

Despite the many fears about Sundowns this season under new coach Manqoba Mngqithi, an assured presence in the team and dressing room is exactly what they need to get back to where they need to be.

It’s clear what Williams brings to the team in terms of leadership, something that was severely lacking in Sundowns’ MTN 8 campaign this term. He’s already set the benchmark for this season as well by registering two shutouts, and there will likely be more from him this term.

But Downs needs to have a solid platform to work off and the captain provides that as we’ve seen in his last two appearances.

Struggling for form

It also helps William’s cause that the majority of the opposition he faces tend to struggle in front of goal. That statement couldn’t be any more true for Mbabane Swallows. The Eswatini side have only scored once in their three CAF Champions League outings so far.

The sad fact for Swallows is they played what would have been their home leg at the Lucas Moripe Stadium last weekend where they were drubbed 4-0. However, for their away leg, they will remain at the same stadium, playing in front of a Sundowns-majority crowd.

Due to their lack of proper stadia in Eswatini, they effectively had to play both legs as away fixtures. Ronwen Williams and company won’t mind though as they are excellent in Tshwane. Sundowns only conceded six goals at home last term in the PSL, an average of 0.40 goals per game.

With the captain back in action, it’s likely that the Brazilians will register another clean-sheet victory this weekend.

