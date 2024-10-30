Bet on Kaizer Chiefs to exact revenge on Mamelodi Sundowns in the cup

The outlook at Kaizer Chiefs has been promising under new management this season, which is why it was expected that they’d beat Mamelodi Sundowns.

They have an opportunity to serve a dish of revenge this Saturday when they host the PSL champions at the FNB Stadium in the cup. Being 2.70 odds on to win, Chiefs are likely to deliver a dose of revenge this weekend.

1. Poor officiating

2. An instrumental return

3. Learning lessons

Wrong end of poor decisions

Nasreddine Nabi and his charges would argue that the 2-1 defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns in the league should have never stood, and they may have a point.

Arguably, Chiefs have had poor refereeing decisions on the last four occasions they faced Sundowns, including earlier this season.

Sikhumbuzo Gasa was in charge when he failed to acknowledge his assistant’s flag for Iqraam Rayner’s goal which should have been offside.

Additionally, he ruled out a late Amakhosi goal for a foul in the Masandawana box, which is why there’s an air of revenge about Saturday’s fixture at the Calabash.

Last season’s reverse league fixture saw referee Abongile Tom allow a Sundowns goal that shouldn’t have stood due to a foul in the build-up.

In the MTN 8 semi-final last term, Sundowns won 3-2 on aggregate, which could have been different if the officials awarded a penalty for a foul on Mduduzi Mdantsane.

Both locally and abroad, refereeing decisions haven’t been up to a professional standard this season.

However, South African football is further behind as there isn’t a VAR facility for the on-field officials to rely on.

There’s no doubt that those decisions before the international break would have lit a fire in the collective belly of Kaizer Chiefs players, something that should urge them to victory.

Return of key personnel

During the week, Nasreddine Nabi was forced into a change in his squad as Inacio Miguel was suspended after picking up a fourth yellow card last weekend.

Miguel is new at Naturena but he’s quickly found himself to be one of the more influential players for the Sowetan giants.

He’s featured in all five games for the Amakhosi this season and is certainly one of the stand-out signings for the club.

Nabi trusts him so much that the 28-year-old was handed the captain’s armband despite being a new addition.

He will return to action for this crunch fixture with Sundowns, ensuring Chiefs can field a team that is capable of beating the PSL champions.

Watching and learning

Last season, beating Mamelodi Sundowns seemed a near-impossible task. The Brazilians were ever so close to going the entire season invincible but it wasn’t to be.

They started this campaign in fantastic fashion, until last weekend. Polokwane City were the overwhelming underdogs but they bagged a rare victory to shock the league champions.

Rise and Shine put out a display that completely baffled Manqoba Mngqithi’s men and restricted them to no shots on target and without troubling the goalkeeper.

Phuti Mohafe mentioned that his team managed the spaces between defence and midfield better and forced Sundowns wide.

Because Masandawana can’t be matched with possession, perhaps this is a lesson that Nabi can use in his quest to dump Sundowns out of the cup.

Betting Tip: Kaizer Chiefs to win @ 2.70 with Betway