How to Bet on Horse Racing with Betway? Our Guide for South Africa l 2024

The Betway horse racing section offers odds on a wide range of tournaments worldwide. We've been through all of it to give you the best insights!

+

We’ve done the research to provide you with how to play horse racing on Betway. This includes in-depth information on the odds, bonuses, and tips to enjoy a great experience.

Betway Horse Racing Markets & Odds

The bookie’s horse racing section covers both local and international competitions. The bookie provides several betting options and odds are displayed in either fractional or decimal formats.

We’ve highlighted below our findings from the odds and betting markets.

Betway Betting Markets for Horse Racing

The betting markets available in the horse racing section are some of the best in the country, Here are some of the markets we found.

Race Winner

To Finish 2nd

Top Three Finish

Insurebet - 3 Places

Future

Ante Post

Betway Horse Racing Odds

As part of our investigations, our experts compared the Betway horse racing odds to another popular bookmaker, Hollywoodbets.

Hollywoodbets has similar horse racing betting markets to those on Betway. It includes events from local and international competitions.

After checking and comparing the odds, we discovered that both offer competitive odds. Their odds on each horse are slightly similar.

Bettors will get more potential winnings backing the underdogs on Betway. On the other hand, if you want to back the favourites, Hollywoodbets offer better odds.

We would suggest that players look out for other factors in choosing their preferred betting platform between the two. This is because the odds do not do proper justice to which platform is better.

Betway Bonuses For Horse Racing

Like some top SA betting sites, Betway has special promos for horse racing. Follow these offers and what to do to receive the bonus.

Betway Welcome Bonus

New users who sign up and use the optional promo code GOALWAY will get the Betway sports welcome bonus. Customers get a 100% deposit match bonus up to R1000 for their first deposit as a free bet.

Players must meet certain conditions to get the bonus. First, you must be above 18 years old and complete the FICA verification process to get the bonus.

After that, make a first deposit and use your deposit to bet on horse racing 3 times on odds of 3.0 or more. The bonus becomes available once you meet the wagering requirements.

Here's a guide on how to get the Betway sports welcome bonus and use it to bet on horse racing.



Click "Sign Up" on the Betway homepage. Enter the promo code, GOALWAY, in the space "I have a signup code." Make a real money deposit. Navigate to the horse racing section. Select the race you prefer. Select through the "Tomorrow", "Today", or "Ante-Post" tabs to fill your bet slip. Ensure you select odds of 3.00 or above. Input your initial deposit amount as your stake and place your bet.

You have 180 days to use your free bets. Players may use it to place single or multiple bets on horse racing.

We Pay your Tax on Horse Racing Wins

As part of government regulations, all customers' bet wins on horse racing must pay 6% as winning taxes. However, Betway allows customers to bet on all events and derbies and receive the full cash prize.

Betway will cover all the winning taxes. The award will be displayed as "scratched-out" for reference purposes.

All horse race bets automatically qualify for this promo, provided a bettor meets some requirements. To be eligible for this offer, players must meet the following.

Have a valid Betway account and be at least 18 or older.

Submit an information disclosure agreement form to help Betway comply with the regulation.

Not have been exempted from this promotion based on any violation of Betway's rules.

Regular terms and conditions for horse racing on the betting site apply.

Boost your Multi Bet Winnings by up to 300%

All multi-bet selections on Betway will receive up to a 300% special boost. Customers could opt-in for this offer by playing horse racing bets.

Players must select a minimum of two horse racing events on their bet slip to qualify. Each leg must have odds of 1.2 and higher.

The higher the number of legs, the higher the boost. All horse racing bets automatically qualify for this promo, provided the bettor meets the following eligibility requirements.

A valid Betway account.

Multi bets with at least 2 selections

Each leg should have a minimum odds of 1.2 to qualify.

Any event that is voided does not count for this promo.

The maximum potential return on the win boost offer is R1 million.

Other standard horse racing bets apply.

Which Horse Racing Tournaments does Betway Covers?

The horse racing section on Betway offers races in several tournaments, consisting of local and international races. The availability of different races ensures bettors always have options to bet on.

South African Horse Racing Events

We’ve found some local horse racing events on Betway. Below are some of the most popular ones.

Durban July: Durban July is an annual horse racing event that Betway offers its customers. The odds are comparatively higher on average than other sportsbooks such as Bet.co.za.

Durban July is an annual horse racing event that Betway offers its customers. The odds are comparatively higher on average than other sportsbooks such as Bet.co.za. Summer Met: Summer Met is another popular horse racing tournament specifically organised by Betway. The event is available for a wager on the bookie and the odds are quite significant.

Summer Met is another popular horse racing tournament specifically organised by Betway. The event is available for a wager on the bookie and the odds are quite significant. J&B Met: J&B Met, currently known as Cape Town Met is another top SA horse betting for bettors that is held on the last Saturday of January. This is the oldest horse racing event in the history of South Africa dating back to 1883. The odds to bet on this event are available in fractional or decimal formats on Betway.

J&B Met, currently known as Cape Town Met is another top SA horse betting for bettors that is held on the last Saturday of January. This is the oldest horse racing event in the history of South Africa dating back to 1883. The odds to bet on this event are available in fractional or decimal formats on Betway. SA Jockey Championship: This is a seasonal event that is held over a period. Odds are usually available for bettors to wager on Betway.

International Horse Racing Events

Here are the international events our expert found on Betway.

Grand National: Grand National is a UK-based event for SA bettors on Betway. The event dates back to 1839 and has been held annually. The odds are quite competitive.

Grand National is a UK-based event for SA bettors on Betway. The event dates back to 1839 and has been held annually. The odds are quite competitive. The Derby: The Derby is another UK-based event available on the Betway. The event is held annually on the first Saturday in June.

The Derby is another UK-based event available on the Betway. The event is held annually on the first Saturday in June. The Cheltenham Festival: The Cheltenham Festival is a jump racing that is held over four days. The event is held in the United Kingdom with a number of races daily. Bettors can also find odds on this event on Betway.

The Cheltenham Festival is a jump racing that is held over four days. The event is held in the United Kingdom with a number of races daily. Bettors can also find odds on this event on Betway. Guineas Tournament: This is another UK-based event that is rich in history. Bettors will find the Guineas 1000 and 2000 on Betway.

This is another UK-based event that is rich in history. Bettors will find the Guineas 1000 and 2000 on Betway. Kentucky Derby: This popular US horse racing event is available on Betway. The odds also serve as the first leg of the famous Triple Crown.

This popular US horse racing event is available on Betway. The odds also serve as the first leg of the famous Triple Crown. Melbourne Cup: The Melbourne Cup is referred to as "The race that stops a nation." It is popular worldwide and is on offer on Betway.

How to Place Horse Racing Bets On Betway?

Betting on horse racing is straightforward once you’ve researched your preferred horse. Below is how to play horse racing on Betway.

Visit the Betway website on your mobile or desktop. Then, log into your Betway account or tap ‘Sign Up’ to complete the Betway registration.

Go to the sports section and click ‘Horse Racing.’ Select between Fixed Odds and Tote and choose ‘Next Off,’ ‘Today,’ ‘Tomorrow,’ ‘Future,’ or ‘Ante Post.’ Pick an event and select the odds attached to your preferred horse or horses. You could also study the form of each horse from the Betway horse racing results section before placing a bet.

After adding your preferred markets to your betslip, go to the betslip, enter a stake and click "Bet Now."

To give you a real-life experience, you could wager R100 on Miss Argonaut in the Kenilworth race with odds of 7.50. If your bet is successful, you will get a return of R750 with your initial stake inclusive.

In addition, Betway presents the horse racing markets in two forms; Fixed Odds and Tote. We highlight the difference below.

Bet on Horse Racing with Betway - Fixed Odds

Fixed odds are those markets in which players can determine their potential winnings once they place their bets. The odds are fixed and the actions in the game do not improve or reduce the odds.

Bet on Horse Racing with Betway - Tote

For Tote bets, the odds are flexible, reflecting how much people are putting in the market. Players will put their money into a cumulative pool and everyone with a win will share the percentage in the pot.

Players could get more potential winnings if their horse is only backed by fewer people. However, we recommend checking the Betway horse racing results section before placing your bets.

Live Betting and Live Streaming

Betway enables customers to wager on horse racing live games. Odds are provided according to the actions in the game.

However, understand that odds reflect the actions currently ongoing in the game and could be improved or reduced. As a result, players must be fast in their decision-making.

Although Betway offers live streaming, they are not available for most of the horse racing events. Nonetheless, players may still use statistics and tips available for each event to help their predictions.

Mobile Betting On Horses At Betway

The bookie has made sure that players can wager on their smartphones. First, customers can access the betting site on their mobile browsers and wager from anywhere.

We’ve also seen that Betway offers an app for iOS, Android, and Huawei users. Players can experience enhanced betting when they use the mobile app.

Betting on local and international events is enabled through the mobile app and other features of the bookie are also available. You may download the app from the download section of the betting site.

Bet on Horse Racing with Betway - Our Conclusion

The horse racing section on Betway is one of the best among South African bookmakers. We’ve been able to provide you with how to play horse racing on Betway in this guide.

The platform is compatible with mobile and desktop so that users can use the devices of their choice. The odds compete comfortably with those on other bookies such as World Sports Betting.

In addition, there are special promotions for horse racing play on Betway, making it a good experience. New users who want a platform that gives a soft landing with the welcome bonus offer.

The bookie also provides both Fixed Odds and Tote bets. You may explore either option, depending on your risk level.

Players will also find tips and forms in the Betway horse racing results section. This helps you to make the most of your bets.

However, we’ve found a few downsides to wagering on the platform. Apart from providing more betting markets, the bookie should allow customers to watch their favourite events using the live streaming feature.

