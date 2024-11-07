Bet on giant-killing Magesi FC to dispatch off Richards Bay

As the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup arrives at the business end, two minnows will battle for a place in the final.

As the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup arrives at the business end, two minnows will battle for a place in the final. Newly promoted Magesi FC have made a decent start to life in the South African top-flight and are making a serious case for victory in the semi-final at 2.65 odds.

1. Dusting off a shaky start

2. Trouble at the Bay

3. Making history

Increasing in confidence

Magesi FC has been the underdog story of the South African football season so far. After gaining promotion from the National First Division, nobody gave them a chance at survival.

They lost both of their opening two Betway Premiership fixtures to Sekhukhune United and Polokwane City and the writing could have been on the wall for the Limpopo outfit.

However, Clinton Larsen’s troops have drastically turned around their early-season slump as they dumped Sowetan giants, Orlando Pirates out of the Carling Knockout Cup.

Larsen rightfully pointed out recently, “Nobody gave a chance to the team against Pirates and now we are talking about going into the final.”

The former Pirates midfielder thinks his side has gained much confidence from their recent string of results.

Dikwena tša Meetse are on a six-game undefeated run, which includes a 2-2 draw against Kaizer Chiefs and a 1-0 victory against TS Galaxy in the quarter-final last weekend.

If there’s one thing we can note about the PSL’s new boys is that they’re unafraid of any challenge.

Travelling to Durban for this semi-final won’t faze them, especially with their continuously soaring confidence levels.

Struggles in the Bay

After surviving relegation last season via the playoffs, Richards Bay were handed a new lease on PSL life.

Brandon Truter’s men have had an indifferent start to the new Betway Premiership campaign, having picked up just a solitary victory on the opening day.

They find themselves 12th on the PSL table but have done well to land a spot in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final.

The Natal Rich Boyz needed penalties to see off Cape Town City in the quarter-final last weekend, which means they’re without a win in their last four outings in 90 minutes.

Magesi FC are in far better form and can capitalise on the fact that the men from KZN had to endure a midweek loss to Orlando Pirates.

An extra few days of rest certainly helps Larsen and his men with rest and recovery and perhaps, most importantly, preparation for this crucial last-four battle.

History in the making

Magesi FC have shown that they possess the talent and ability to produce a performance that can trouble clubs in the upper echelons of South African football.

If they can turn over Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon, they would have booked their maiden cup final in the top flight.

Larsen mentioned that his team will go about their business without creating a fuss, “I’m not surprised that people are not giving us a chance because we are the new boys - inexperienced, not big names.

So, it’s normal for people not to give us a chance, but we get on with our work quietly, [as] the technical team, we try to improve our players and our team.”

There’s every chance that Magesi FC will lay down a marker in South African football by reaching a cup final in their first season come Saturday.

Betting Tip: Magesi FC to win @ 2.65 with Betway

