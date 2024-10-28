Arsenal had to settle for a 2-2 draw at home against Liverpool at the weekend.

The Gunners are now four points behind the Premier League leaders, and Mikel Arteta was evidently convinced that his team deserved the win.

Arteta made the switch to Arsenal after working under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. However, following the weekend's match, Jamie Carragher suggested that Mikel Arteta resembled Jose Mourinho more than Pep Guardiola. The Gunners noticeably played deeper in the second half, but is there any validity to the Liverpool legend's remarks?

Newcastle vs Arsenal Market Odds Under 2.5 Goals 1.95

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Discipline at the Heart of Arsenal’s Struggles

Arsenal had the best defensive record in the Premier League last season, and it almost earned them the title.

They conceded an average of 0.76 goals per game, 0.13 fewer than Manchester City, who wound up winning a fourth consecutive league crown. Arteta’s team finished the season with an xGA of 31.78, the lowest in the division.

Things haven’t started as well this season, but the Gunners still boast a solid defence, allowing the fourth-fewest goals in the league. They have also picked up three red cards thus far. If we exclude the goals they have conceded when reduced to 10 men, their opponents are averaging a goal per game.

Arsenal's recruitment team has concentrated on acquiring physical players in recent transfer windows to strengthen the team's resilience. Seven of the starting 11 against Liverpool were 183 cm or taller, but has this led to a more defensive approach?

The Gunners remain committed to pressing high up the pitch. They allow only 8.22 passes per defensive action, the second-lowest in the Premier League. This shows that the team rarely stays passive when they don't have the ball.

Despite this, they average only 49% possession this season, indicating that Arteta has focused on tightening defence, especially in matches where Arsenal has received a red card. Jose Mourinho’s last season in the Premier League saw his Tottenham side average 52% possession.

Arsenal’s Slight Drop-Off in Attack

Carragher claimed that Arsenal place an emphasis on their defence because Mikel Arteta feels he doesn’t have the attacking might to go toe-to-toe with Manchester City.

However, their exceptional defensive record has seldom come at the cost of attacking output. The Gunners netted the second most goals in the Premier League last season, scoring an average of 2.39 per game.

This number has dropped to 1.89 goals per game in the early stages of the current season. By comparison, Mourinho’s 2020/21 Tottenham side scored an average of 1.79 goals per game.

Since the start of last season, only Manchester City have found the net with more frequency than Arsenal. Arteta’s side scores 0.11 more goals per game than Liverpool, a team once admired for their attacking play under Jurgen Klopp and now thriving under Arne Slot.

Arsenal have scored in all except one of their Premier League games this season. This was the game against Bournemouth, when William Saliba was sent off with the scores at 0-0. The Gunners were leading when they received their other two red cards in Premier League matches.

Arteta’s side face a stern test on Saturday when they head to St. James’s Park to take on Newcastle. The last five meetings between these sides have seen an average of 1.6 goals per game, and under 2.5 goals have landed in all of them. That seems like a strong bet again, with Arsenal determined to stay solid. It's a trend to watch as the season continues.