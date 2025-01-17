5 best underdog picks of the weekend

Fading the bigger clubs has the potential for massive returns, given how generous bookies are towards some out-of-form sides.

There are some high-value underdogs to choose from across Europe’s major leagues this weekend, including Brentford and Everton.

Market Odds Brentford vs Liverpool: Brentford to win or draw 2.50 Juventus vs Milan: Milan to win 3.50 Juventus vs Milan: Milan to win or draw 1.70 Getafe vs Barcelona: Getafe to win or draw 2.70 Everton vs Tottenham: Everton to win 2.75 Saint-Etienne vs Nantes: Nantes to win 2.87

Brentford vs Liverpool (Saturday)

Liverpool’s only win in their last four matches was a 4-0 thumping of Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup. Arne Slot’s team drew with Manchester United, lost to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup, and were held to a draw by Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

On Saturday, they travel to a Brentford team with the joint-second-most points at home in the Premier League. The Bees have returned to form in their last two matches, hammering Southampton 5-0 before a midweek draw with Manchester City.

Having already beaten Newcastle at home, Brentford are good value to get a result on Saturday afternoon, with Liverpool struggling for form.

Juventus vs Milan (Saturday)

Juventus are over halfway through the most underwhelming unbeaten campaign. Thirteen wins and seven draws leave the Old Lady fifth. Despite a disappointing first few months of the season that led to the sacking of Paulo Fonseca, Milan are only three points behind.

The Rossoneri actually have a marginally better expected goal difference than their Saturday opponents. Consecutive away wins give them confidence against a Juventus side that have won just once in their last five home league fixtures.

Milan have defeated Juventus in the Super Cup, and they also won two of their last four league trips to Allianz Stadium. Therefore, they are a great bet to take all three points at 12/5.

Getafe vs Barcelona (Saturday)

Barcelona have secured just one victory in their last four away league matches. Cup competitions have offered a welcome respite from the La Liga slump, which has seen them relinquish the top spot.

Hansi Flick’s Barca have claimed one league win since 3 November. Meanwhile, Getafe registered three victories over that period.

While a defeat to Mallorca last time out was a setback for the hosts, they have been a hard team to beat all season, with only two losses in 10 home league fixtures. They only lost 1-0 when these teams met in September.

Everton vs Tottenham (Sunday)

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham have taken five of the last 27 available Premier League points following Wednesday’s north London derby defeat. Everton are winless in six league matches, and they have brought in David Moyes to replace Sean Dyche in the dugout.

The moveable object meets the stoppable force at Goodison Park on Sunday. Tottenham’s underlying numbers are superior, but neither team comes into this match with a great deal of confidence.

Everton were a bit unlucky to lose to Aston Villa in midweek, while Spurs’ defence remains depleted and porous. If the Goodison faithful rally behind their team, this could be the latest slip-up for Postecoglou’s Lilywhites.

Saint-Etienne vs Nantes (Sunday)

Saint-Etienne and Nantes are level on points and are locked in a fierce battle against relegation. There is little to choose between them in the table, but there’s a chasm in their expected metrics, with Saint-Etienne’s -17.3 expected goal difference almost 10 worse than Nantes’ mark.

Saint-Etienne have secured all five of their wins at home, which explains why they are favoured for this match. Nantes have lost four of their nine away league fixtures.

The visitors have drawn with PSG and Lille in two of their last three on the road. There are signs they could be turning a corner, and this is a great opportunity to climb the table.