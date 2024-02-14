Benfica vs Toulouse Predictions: Troubled Toulouse up against it in Portugal

We share predictions and betting tips for Benfica’s Europa League knockout playoff with Toulouse, including 2.36 odds on an anytime goalscorer.

+

After a woeful start to their Champions League campaign, Benfica rescued a spot in UEFA’s second-tier competition with a draw and win in their final two group games.

It’s a far cry from being knocked out of the quarter-finals of the Champions League in the previous two seasons.

Benfica vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Benfica to win @ 1.37 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 2.08 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Arthur Cabral @ 2.36 with Betway

The Portuguese champions were in the 2013 and 2014 finals of this competition, but they will want to shed that record of being in eight consecutive European finals without a win.

Standing in their way this Thursday is Toulouse, who have been decent and made it through the group phase of European competition for the first time this year in three attempts.

They defeated Liverpool at home on their way to a second-placed finish but their continental form came at the expense of their domestic campaigns.

They’re battling relegation back home and were knocked out of the French Cup by third-tier opposition.

Carles Martinez will desperately want his troops to rediscover their form in Europe but it may prove a task too far for the Coupe de France holders.

A fortress in Lisbon

Since their matchday six win away to RB Salzburg, the hosts have not looked back and put together a run of 11 victories in 13 games in all competitions.

Benfica enjoy playing at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon as they haven’t lost once in their 26 games since this competition was rebranded the Europa League in 2009 (W21, D5).

That record makes them favourites to take a decent advantage into the return leg in France next week.

By contrast, Toulouse have won three of their previous nine matches in all competitions, a worrying point for Martinez and his men.

Their away form in their domestic league hasn’t been praiseworthy either, winning just three on the road, while losing five of their 11 fixtures.

Benfica vs Toulouse Betting Tip 1: Benfica to win @ 1.37 with Betway

Breaching defences

Benfica’s attack have been on fire after their final Champions League game. The Portuguese champions found the back of the net an impressive 35 times in their previous 13 matches.

With an average of 2.69 goals per game and considering that Toulouse have shipped nine goals in the Europa League this term at an average of 1.5 goals per game, the hosts should score on Thursday night.

In this competition, Toulouse scored an average of 1.39 goals per game, indicating their capability of breaching Benfica’s backline.

The Eagles’ last three games in Europe ended with both teams scoring, while four of the visitor’s six group games in this competition saw them and their opposition score.

Benfica vs Toulouse Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 2.08 with Betway

Clinical Cabral

Roger Schmidt brought Arthur Cabral off the bench at the weekend and he scored to rescue a point for the Eagles.

The Brazilian has scored in each of his last four appearances and should make the starting 11 on Thursday, where he’s likely to get his name on the scoresheet.