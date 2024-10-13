Belgium vs France Predictions: Goals Expected in Nations League

Brussels is the venue for Belgium and France’s Nations League clash. Read below for our Belgium vs France predictions and analysis.

Belgium vs France Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Belgium vs France

Over 2.5 total goals with odds of @1.80 on Betway , equating to a 55.6 implied probability.

, equating to a 55.6 implied probability. France to win the first half to score with odds of @2.70 on Betway , equating to a 37% implied probability.

, equating to a 37% implied probability. France/Draw with odds of @12.00 on Betway, equating to a 8.3% implied probability.

We are predicting France to beat Belgium 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels is the venue for Belgium vs France in the Nations League on Monday.

A 2-2 draw in Italy on Thursday took Belgium to four points in the section, keeping their hopes alive for a top-two finish.They are only two points behind France after three matches, despite defeat in Lyon last month.

With Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and Amadou Onana sidelined through injuries, the Red Devils are considerably weakened for this international break. Getting a draw in Rome was impressive.

France dispatched Israel 4-1 on Thursday, ensuring they keep pace with Italy atop the group. Also missing key players, Les Bleus have superior squad depth to Belgium, and still have a star-studded team.

With two wins over Belgium already this year, Didier Deschamps’ team are bound to be full of confidence ahead of their short trip to Brussels.

Probable Lineups for Belgium vs France

Belgium probable XI:

Casteels; Debast, Faes, Theate, De Cuyper; Vranckx, Tielemans, Mangala; Doku, Openda, Trossard.

France probable XI:

Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Saliba, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Dembele, Nkunku, Barcola; Kolo Muani.

Expecting Goals in Brussels

Of the six matches in the group, the meeting between these sides in Lyon is the only one with under 2.5 goals.

Belgium are yet to keep a clean sheet in the section. France’s defence has conceded three to Italy and one to Israel. Even with both teams missing some attacking superstars, goals are inevitable here.

Two previous low-scoring encounters don’t put us off taking the over. This price feels pretty generous given the defensive issues both sides have had.

Belgium vs France Bet 1: Over 2.5 total goals @1.80 on Betway

Les Bleus Lead at Half-Time

France led at half-time when these teams met last month. Belgium trailed at half-time to Italy on Thursday, after conceding two goals in the opening half.

Belgium have shown a tendency to play their way into matches after starting slowly. France might have the superior squad depth, but Belgium have the talent to fight back in the second half, even if Les Bleus lead at the break.

Even without Kylian Mbappé, France boasts an impressive starting lineup, and we believe there’s good value in betting on their starters to take the lead in the first 45.

Belgium vs France Bet 2: France to be winning at half-time @2.70 on Betway

Second-Half Belgium Surge

If you like the price on France to lead at half-time, we suggest betting on France to be leading at half-time and the match to end in a draw. Both Betway and Vbet are offering long odds in this market.

While we think France are deservedly favoured, we shouldn’t ignore Belgium’s home advantage. Les Bleus also blew a lead to Italy last month, and Belgium came from two goals down to draw in Rome a few days ago.

At these odds, we think there’s some value here. France are far from unbeatable, and Belgium showed their resilience on Thursday night.

Belgium vs France Bet 3: France/Draw @12.00 on Betway