Bayern vs Stuttgart Predictions: Stuttgart's Stubborn Stand

Our football predictions expert presents his top three bets and forecasts for Bayern vs Stuttgart as they clash in the German Bundesliga.

+

Bayern vs Stuttgart Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bayern vs Stuttgart

Draw or Stuttgart Double Chance with odds of @3.10 on Betway , equating to a 32% chance of the visitors avoiding defeat.

, equating to a 32% chance of the visitors avoiding defeat. Michael Olise to score with odds of @2.75 on Betway , indicating a 62% chance of the French forward scoring.

, indicating a 62% chance of the French forward scoring. Both teams to score and Over2.5 goals with odds of @1.70 on Betway, representing a 59% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net and there be at least three goals scored in the match.

This should be an entertaining game between Bayern and Stuttgart, which is expected to end in a 2-2 draw.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

News broke this week that former Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel, is set to become the new England manager. Current boss, Vincent Kompany, will be aiming to overcome the tough challenge of Stuttgart to remain top of the Bundesliga.

Stuttgart, on the other hand, have shown resilience this season, with only one league loss and a victory over Bayern in their most recent encounter. They have also managed to earn a draw in two of their last three meetings at the Allianz Arena. This suggests that this match could be more competitive than anticipated.

Bayern will be eager to maintain their position at the top, but with uncertainties about the fitness of several key players, they must ensure they perform at their highest level.

Our Bayern vs Stuttgart predictions say this match is set to be a competitive encounter, with both teams having much at stake. Let's now explore the probable lineups for this exciting clash.

Probable Lineups for Bayern vs Stuttgart

The probable lineup for Bayern in the "4-2-3-1"

Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlović; Olise, Müller, Gnabry; Kane.

The probable lineup for Stuttgart in the "4-2-3-1"

Nübel; Vagnoman, Rouault, Chabot, Mittelstädt; Stiller, Karazor; Rieder, Millot, Leweling; Undav.

Stuttgart's Stubborn Stand

In our Bayern vs Stuttgart Predictions, Stuttgart's resilience this season makes them strong candidates to either win or draw against Bayern Munich. They lost only once in the Bundesliga, and have been beaten in only two of their last five meetings with the Bavarians.

Their most eye-catching result of the season so far was a 5-1 thrashing of Dortmund, showing an ability to overcome the toughest of opponents. However, Bayern's lack of victories in their last three matches across all competitions bolsters the argument that the visitors have a good chance of gaining something from this game.

Sebastian Hoeneß has seen his side draw more league games than any other side in the German top-flight this term. He might see this game as a good opportunity to take on their opponents, especially because it follows an international break and with key players absent.

Bayern vs Stuttgart Bet 1: Draw or Stuttgart Double Chance @ 3.10 with Betway

Michael to score? Oli-se la vie!

Some players need time to adjust after a high-profile transfer to a major global football club. Michael Olise, however, is not one of them.

The 22-year-old has smoothly transitioned from his Olympic success to his debut season with the Bavarian giants, tallying six goals and three assists in just nine matches across all competitions.

Olise wrapped up before the international break by scoring in the draw against Eintracht Frankfurt and returned refreshed after playing only 70 minutes for France.

He seems to have formed a potent partnership with Harry Kane, which greatly enhanced Son Heung-min's goal tally when they teamed up at Tottenham.

Given that Stuttgart concedes an average of 1.83 goals per league game this season, Olise's ability to capitalise on opportunities or create his own makes him a prime candidate to score. This likelihood increases when considering that Stuttgart's average goals conceded rises to two in away games.

Bayern vs Stuttgart Bet 2: Michael Olise Anytime Scorer @ 2.75 with Betway

Saturday night for Net-Hits and thrill.

The recent history between Bayern Munich and Stuttgart strongly suggests we're in for a high-scoring affair. Last season's encounters produced a total of seven goals across two matches.

Both teams have scored in nine of Stuttgart’s ten matches in all competitions this term, with eight of those games featuring at least three goals.

Bayern Munich's games have been highly prolific, producing an impressive 43 goals across nine games in all competitions, averaging 4.78 goals per game. Six of these matches have seen over 2.5 goals, and five have featured both teams scoring.

With attacking talents like Harry Kane for Bayern and the in-form Denis Undav for Stuttgart, who has been impressive for both club and country, the stage is set for a goal-fest.

The Bayern vs Stuttgart showdown is set to be a thrilling spectacle. With Bayern's attacking firepower clashing against Stuttgart's resilient defence, fans are in for a treat. Will it be Bayern's brilliance or Stuttgart's stubbornness that steals the show? Either way, this match promises to be a memorable affair at the Allianz Arena.