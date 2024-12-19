Bayern vs Leipzig Predictions: Nightmare Before Christmas for Kompany

Our football betting expert reveals his three best picks for Bayern vs Leipzig ahead of their Bundesliga clash on Friday at 8:30 pm.

Bayern vs Leipzig Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bayern vs Leipzig

First Half Multi-Goals: 1-2 at odds of 1.60 on Betway , equating to a 62% chance of one or two goals being scored in the first half.

, equating to a 62% chance of one or two goals being scored in the first half. Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score - Yes at odds of 1.77 on Betway , indicating a 56% chance of both teams scoring and at least three goals being scored in the match.

, indicating a 56% chance of both teams scoring and at least three goals being scored in the match. Draw or Leipzig at odds of 3.25 on Betway, representing a 31% chance for the hosts not to lose the game.

Leipzig should be expected to beat Bayern with a 2-1 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Both teams come into this fixture with something to prove.

Reeling from an unexpected defeat, Bayern are determined to reclaim their top spot in the German league. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig are focused on maintaining their strong domestic form, despite their struggles in the Champions League.

Vincent Kompany's debut season in charge of the Bavarians has been anything but smooth. The Belgian defender has seen his team falter recently, with a 2-1 loss to Mainz bringing an end to their unbeaten start in the Bundesliga.

A painful 3-2 home loss to Aston Villa in the Champions League has not affected RB Leipzig’s domestic form. Their 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt pushed them up to third place, just six points behind Bayern.

Probable Lineups for Bayern vs Leipzig

The probable lineup for Bayern in the "system of play."

Peretz; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Sané; Müller.

The probable lineup for Leipzig in the "system of play."

Gulácsi; Henrichs, Orbán, Seiwald, Geertruida; Baumgartner, Vermeeren, Haidara, Nusa; Šeško, Openda.

Kane Still a Doubt for Kompany

Despite holding a four-point lead over Leverkusen, Bayern's once-unbreakable dominance has been shaken. Injuries have added to the pressure, with the likes of Harry Kane and Manuel Neuer sidelined. Bayern dominated possession in Mainz but couldn’t break through, only registering a single shot on target.

Michael Olise’s return is crucial, as he has already notched 10 goal contributions this season. His creativity on the flanks offers some hope, but without a reliable goalscorer, Bayern's inefficiency could be tested.

Bayern have a formidable home record, having won all previous four home Bundesliga matches against RB Leipzig with an aggregate scoreline of 14-2. However, they'll need more than just history to overcome Leipzig.

Bayern vs Leipzig Bet 1: First Half MultiGoals: 1-2 with odds of 1.60 on Betway

Leipzig's Rollercoaster Season

Despite being eliminated from the Champions League, RB Leipzig are still on track for a domestic top-3 finish. However, they have the third-worst attack among the league’s top 11 teams.

Given the quality of players on their roster, it’s fair to argue that Rose’s men have underperformed so far. Supported by Benjamin Sesko and Loïs Openda, who scored the winner last weekend, Leipzig are a threat to any defense. Christopher Baumgartner offers support that could disrupt Bayern's efforts to dominate the midfield.

However, Leipzig have their own weaknesses, having lost four of their last five Bundesliga outings away from home. The depth of their squad will be tested, as will their ability to capitalize on any vulnerabilities in the hosts’ defence. Games with such attacking quality often yield over 2.5 goals, making this a promising option for bettors in this Bayern vs Leipzig predictions piece.

Bayern vs Leipzig Bet 2: Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of 1.77 on Betway

Finishing the Year Strong

Bayern edged out Leipzig 2-1 when these two sides last met in February. Historically, Bayern have dominated the fixture, losing just once in their last 15 games with Leipzig.

However, these clashes are often intense, with both teams scoring in seven of their last eight clashes, making it a likely outcome for our Bayern vs Leipzig predictions.

Leipzig have shown they can compete with Bayern in recent years, although their record at the Allianz Arena remains fairly modest. Still, their dynamic style of play should not be underestimated.

Expect an exciting match with goals likely to come from both sides. A high-scoring draw is possible, reflecting the strength and determination of two teams with plenty to prove.