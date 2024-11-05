Bayern Munich vs Benfica Lisbon Predictions: German Giants to dominate

Our football predictions expert presents his top three bets and forecasts for Bayern Munich vs Benfica Lisbon as they clash in the Champions League.

Bayern Munich vs Benfica Lisbon Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bayern Munich vs Benfica Lisbon

Bayern Munich half-time/full-time with odds of @1.80 on Betway , equating to a 56% chance of the Bavarian club to be winning at half-time and full-time.

, equating to a 56% chance of the Bavarian club to be winning at half-time and full-time. Harry Kane to score first with odds of @3.60 on Betway , indicating a 28% chance of the English forward scoring.

, indicating a 28% chance of the English forward scoring. Over 3.5 goals with odds of @1.83 on Betway, representing a 55% chance for at least four goals to be scored.

Bayern Munich should be expected to win against Benfica Lisbon by a scoreline of 4-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Benfica are the latest team to attempt halting the goal-scoring force of Harry Kane, whose prolific form has led to Bayern becoming the first team across Europe’s top leagues to hit 50 goals this season. Vincent Kompany has pointed out that the Englishman’s relentless dedication to practice is the secret to his remarkable scoring record.

The German giants enter this fixture in formidable form, having won their last three domestic matches by an aggregate score of 12-0 since their surprising 4-1 defeat to Barcelona on matchday three. Their home record against Portuguese opposition is particularly impressive, having won their last six matches while scoring 25 goals.

Despite sitting above Bayern in the group standings, Benfica face a daunting task of playing at a venue where they've never tasted victory.

The Portuguese side have shown their own attacking prowess, with three consecutive domestic wins and a 10-1 aggregate scoreline in that span. However, despite losing only two of their last 14 UCL away games, their historical record in Germany (W2, D7, L18) suggests an uphill battle.

Probable Lineups for Bayern Munich vs Benfica Lisbon

The probable lineup for Bayern Munich in the "4-2-3-1"

Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Palhinha; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane.

The probable lineup for Benfica Lisbon in the "4-2-3-1"

Trubin; Bah, Araujo, Otamendi, Carreras; Aursnes, Florentino; Di Maria, Kokcu, Akturkoglu; Pavlidis.

German Giants’ First-Half Dominance Set to Continue

Bayern Munich's dominance in first halves this season has been remarkable, with six of their seven Bundesliga victories featuring a half-time lead. Their only Champions League home game this campaign perfectly showcased this tendency, as they led 3-0 at half-time en route to a stunning 9-2 victory over Dinamo Zagreb.

The statistical edge becomes even more apparent when examining Bayern's home record against Portuguese opposition. They have won their last six home matches against Portuguese teams by an aggregate score of 25-5, leading each game at half time (16-2). The last three fixtures have been against Benfica, winning 5-2 most recently with an interval advantage of 2-1.

The team's recent domestic form, with three consecutive wins featuring both half-time and full-time leads, further strengthens this betting angle. Bayern's ability to dominate from the opening whistle, particularly at the Allianz Arena, makes this bet particularly appealing.

Bayern Munich vs Benfica Lisbon Bet 1: Bayern Munich half-time/full-time @1.80 with Betway

In-Form Striker Ready to Strike First

Kane's adaptation to German football has been sensational, with 69 goals in 59 appearances for Bayern across all competitions. He already has 17 goals to his name this term in just 14 matches. His recent form is equally impressive, having scored seven goals in his last four starts, including a brace in the weekend's 3-0 victory over Union Berlin.

Our Bayern Munich vs Benfica Lisbon predictions indicate the England captain's penalty-taking duties add another layer of value to this bet. He demonstrated his composure from the spot in his latest match, opening the scoring with a clinical penalty in the 15th minute. With Bayern's aggressive style likely to draw fouls in the box, Kane's responsibility from 12 yards increases his chances of scoring first.

Kane's recent recognition with the Gerd Müller Trophy highlights his elite finishing ability, and his own words about playing at "a really high level" reflect his confidence. His clinical nature in the box, combined with Bayern's tendency to start matches strongly, makes him an excellent candidate to break the deadlock.

With his price understandably low at 1.57 with Betway for just scoring, we need to turn to either the first goalscorer market or even consider him to score two or more. We favour the former in our Bayern Munich vs Benfica Lisbon predictions piece.

Bayern Munich vs Benfica Lisbon Bet 2: Harry Kane to score first @3.60 with Betway

Everything Points to Another Munich Goal-Fest

The raw numbers strongly support a high-scoring encounter. Bayern's only home Champions League game this season produced 11 goals, while their recent domestic form has seen them score 12 times in their last three matches without conceding.

Benfica's attacking capabilities shouldn't be overlooked either. They've scored at least twice in nine of their last 14 UCL away games, demonstrating their ability to find the net on their travels.

The historical head-to-head meetings point toward goals, with Bayern's doing the heavy lifting. The Bavarians have won all six meetings in Munich, scoring 24 goals in the process, with the last two clashes seeing the Águias defeated 5-2 and 5-1.

Bayern's recent attacking output under Kompany, combined with Kane's prolific form and Benfica's own attacking prowess, suggests this could be another goal-fest. The visitors' recent record of scoring multiple goals away in Europe, coupled with Bayern's devastating attack, makes over 3.5 goals an attractive proposition.