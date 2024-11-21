Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Predictions: Munich Win with Augsburg at Bay

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Bayern Munich vs Augsburg, as they clash in the German Bundesliga.

+

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bayern Munich vs Augsburg

Bayern Munich Victory and under 4.5 goals with odds of @1.83 on Betway

Harry Kane first goalscorer with odds of @3.10 on Betway

Both teams to score - No with odds of @1.83 on Betway

Bayern Munich should be expected to win against Augsburg by a scoreline of 4-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

This Friday's Bundesliga encounter at the Allianz Arena presents a fascinating clash between Bayern Munich, the league's only unbeaten team sitting comfortably at the top of the table, and Augsburg, a side showing recent signs of improvement but still struggling in away fixtures.

Bayern Munich's form under Vincent Kompany's leadership has been nothing short of spectacular. Their defensive solidity is particularly remarkable, having conceded just one goal at home all season.

Augsburg come into this match with modest recent improvements but significant challenges. They've lost only one of their last five Bundesliga matches, which is a slight upturn from their disastrous start where they conceded 14 goals in their first five games. However, their away record remains dire, with a league-worst seven-game winless streak, including six losses.

Harry Kane will once again aim to showcase how he has mastered the switch from scoring goals in the Premier League to thriving in the Bundesliga. This shift has certainly been smoother for him than speaking a new language!

Probable Lineups for Bayern Munich vs Augsburg

The probable lineup for Bayern Munich in the "(4-2-3-1)"

Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane.

The probable lineup for Augsburg in the "(3-1-4-2)”

Labrovic; Matsima, Gouweleeuw, Schlotterbeck; Jakic; Wolf, Rexhbecaj, Onyeka, Giannoulis; Claude-Maurice, Tietz.

Munich win, Augsburg kept at Bay

Bayern Munich’s home record of conceding only one goal all season, combined with Vincent Kompany's tactical prowess in limiting opponent chances, strongly suggests a dominant home victory. Over the first ten games, Bayern allowed the fewest major chances in the Bundesliga - just ten in total. Their last four matches saw opponents create merely one significant opportunity.

The team's recent matches demonstrate remarkable consistency and control. Their eight wins this season have seen six come without conceding a goal, and their current run includes four consecutive league victories where they've scored 13 goals while keeping a clean sheet. This shows not only their offensive capability but defensive discipline, which supports the under 4.5 goals prediction.

Augsburg's away struggles further reinforce this bet's potential. With the weakest away attack, having scored just two goals on the road, and facing a Bayern defence that has been historically dominant at home, the likelihood of a low-scoring Bayern victory seems high. Bayern have won 12 of 14 competitive matches against Augsburg at the Allianz Arena, with nine of those being clean sheet victories.

Our Bayern Munich vs Augsburg predictions indicate this bet has landed in all three of Bayern’s home league victories so far this season.

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Bet 1: Bayern Munich Victory and under 4.5 goals @ 1.83 with Betway

Bank on Kane to Lead Bayern to Victory

Harry Kane was instrumental in both Bavarian derby matches last season, scoring Bayern's third goal in the away game and netting twice in their 3-1 home victory. This season, he has continued his prolific form, already scoring 11 league goals in just 10 appearances.

Kane's home form is particularly noteworthy, having scored first in three of Bayern's four home league matches this term. His recent international break was also productive, as he netted the opener in England's 5-0 win against Ireland, showing his excellent scoring rhythm. With only 115 minutes of international play during the break, he's likely to be fresh and motivated.

The striker's individual accolades further support this prediction. He has recently won October's Player of the Month award, surpassing several prominent Bundesliga players. His defence of the Golden Boot is ongoing as he is currently level with Omar Marmoush. Having such a close rival for the award is sure to further increase Kane’s hunger for goals, personal success, and the long-awaited team trophy.

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Bet 2: Harry Kane First Goalscorer @ 3.10 with Betway

Augsburg's road block set to continue

Bayern Munich have conceded only one goal at home this season, a record only matched by RB Leipzig. Their last four Bundesliga matches saw the defence allow just one major chance, which is a testament to their organisational quality and tactical discipline.

Augsburg's struggles to score away from home further strengthen this bet. With merely two goals scored in away matches and the league's worst road attack, they seem unlikely to breach Bayern's formidable defence. Their seven-game winless streak away from home, including six defeats, further underscores their attacking limitations.

The historical head-to-head record adds weight to this prediction. Bayern have won 12 of 14 competitive matches against Augsburg at the Allianz Arena, with nine of those victories coming without conceding. The statistical trend and current form strongly suggest Augsburg will struggle to score, making the "No" in Both Teams to Score an attractive betting proposition.