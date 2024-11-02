Barcelona vs Espanyol: Back Barcelona to win, Raphinha to score

We bring you our Barcelona vs Espanyol tips, courtesy of our football predictions expert , ahead of their La Liga match at 4:15 pm on Sunday.

Barcelona vs Espanyol Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Barcelona vs Espanyol

Barcelona -2 handicap with odds of @1.80 on Betway , equating to a 56% chance of the home side winning by at least three goals.

, equating to a 56% chance of the home side winning by at least three goals. Raphinha to score with odds of @1.72 on Betway , indicating a 58% chance of the Brazilian winger scoring.

, indicating a 58% chance of the Brazilian winger scoring. Under 0.5 goals for Espanyol with odds of @2.05 on Betway, representing a 49% chance for Barcelona to keep a clean sheet.

Barcelona have the attacking might to thrash Espanyol 4-0.

New to Betway? Learn all about the Betway Sign Up Code

Haven't joined Betway yet? Explore our comprehensive Betway registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in South Africa.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Barcelona and Espanyol go toe-to-toe at the Camp Nou this weekend. The home side are top of the league and looking to continue their excellent start by winning the Catalan Derby. Our Barcelona vs Espanyol Predictions favour a home victory.

Last season, the Blaugrana lagged behind Real Madrid in the title race and ended without any silverware. Xavi paid the price, being dismissed as Barcelona’s manager at season’s end, a move that seems to have been the right decision.

Despite being dismissed by Germany in his previous role, Barcelona remained confident in Hansi Flick's potential success at the club level. Flick has previously won the treble at Bayern Munich, and he has Barcelona performing at their best this season. The Catalan giants are top of the table, six points ahead of Real Madrid.

Espanyol earned promotion to the top tier of Spanish football via the Segunda Division playoffs. They beat Real Oviedo 2-1 on aggregate in the final, thanks to a brace from Javi Puado.

Los Periquitos have 10 points after 11 matches, meaning they sit just outside the relegation zone. Survival is the aim for Espanyol this season, so it could be a long afternoon at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Probable Lineups for Barcelona vs Espanyol

The probable lineup for Barcelona in the "system of play."

Provide the probable starting eleven.

The probable lineup for Espanyol in the "system of play."

Provide the probable starting eleven.

Another Emphatic Win for Barcelona

Barcelona are the most fearsome attacking side in La Liga this season, netting 37 goals in their opening 11 matches. This means they are on course to break the record for most goals in a single season in Spain’s top flight.

Hansi Flick’s side come into this clash on the back of a monumental 4-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu, ending Real Madrid’s 42-game unbeaten run in the league. Barcelona aims to decisively defeat Espanyol in this match. Their average of four goals per home game across all competitions this season indicates they could do just that.

Espanyol are yet to win a league game on the road this season.They've encountered two of the current top six teams in those matches, suffering 4-1 losses each time. The -2 handicap for Barcelona is enticing in this context.

Barcelona vs Espanyol Bet 1: Barcelona -2 Handicap @1.80 with Betway

Raphinha on a Rampage

Robert Lewandowski leads as the top scorer for both Barcelona and La Liga with 14 league goals, but the supporting players have also played a crucial role.

Raphinha has netted six league goals and provided six assists. He comes into this clash in excellent form so we are backing him to find the net on Sunday.

Raphinha has scored six goals in his last four competitive matches, for club and country. The hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the Champions League was a highlight, but he also scored an exquisite goal in El Classico.

The Brazilian winger has a non-penalty xG of 0.51 per 90 minutes played over the last 12 months, meaning he ranks in the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe’s top five leagues.

Barcelona vs Espanyol Bet 2: Raphinha Anytime Scorer @1.72 with Betway

Espanyol's Scoring Struggles to Persist

Barcelona’s attack has been getting all the accolades, but their defence has also been reasonably solid. They have conceded an average of 0.91 goals per game in La Liga and kept a clean sheet in both of their matches at the Camp Nou, against teams who are currently in the bottom half.

Meanwhile, Espanyol are averaging just 0.91 goals per game in this campaign and have failed to score in three of their five away league matches.

Los Periquitos have a poor record at the Camp Nou in recent years, with Barcelona keeping a clean sheet in five of the last six meetings at this venue.

Barcelona vs Espanyol Predictions suggest another dominant performance from the home side.