Barcelona vs Brest Predictions: Backing Barca For Easy Win

Barcelona host Brest in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Read here for our Barcelona vs Brest predictions and analysis.

Barcelona vs Brest Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Barcelona vs Brest

Barcelona to win and over 3.5 total goals with odds of @1.95 on Betway , equating to a 51.2% implied probability.

, equating to a 51.2% implied probability. Robert Lewandowski to score two or more goals with odds of @3.10 on Betway , indicating a 32.2% implied probability.

, indicating a 32.2% implied probability. Raphinha to score anytime with odds of @1.95 on Betway, representing a 51.3% implied probability.

Barcelona are predicted to beat Brest 4-0.

Barcelona face Brest in the Champions League on Tuesday, with the visitors holding a one-point advantage.

Failure to win matches either side of the international break is the first major blip for Barcelona in 2024-25. Hansi Flick’s side are still sitting pretty atop La Liga, and they have won three consecutive Champions League matches.

Defeat to Monaco on matchday one was a blow, but the team from Catalunya have got themselves on track. Flick faces a tougher challenge due to a long list of injuries, with Lamine Yamal among the big names expected to miss out.

Brest have lost their last three Ligue 1 matches, but they have dropped only two points in the Champions League so far. Their schedule has been favourable, so this is their biggest test of the competition to date.

The visitors are short on experience in this competition, having defied all expectations to qualify last term. How will that impact Barcelona vs Brest predictions?

Probable Lineups for Barcelona vs Brest

Barcelona probable XI:

Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; de Jong, Casado; Raphinha, Pedri, Olmo; Lewandowski.

Brest probable XI:

Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, Cardinal, Amavi; Camara, Fernandes, Magnetti; Castillo, Ajorque, Sima.

Entertaining Home Win

This seems set to be a routine victory for Barcelona. With the hosts at such a short price to win the match, we decided to back over 3.5 goals to get some value with the first of our Barcelona vs Brest predictions.

Brest have conceded six goals over their last two matches. Six of Barcelona’s last seven matches have produced four or more goals. Barcelona have surpassed this mark by themselves seven times this season.

Brest have done well to get results over the first four matchdays, but the talent disparity is too much to overcome here.

Barcelona vs Brest Bet 1: Barcelona to win and over 3.5 total goals @1.95 on Betway

Lewandowski Doubles Up

Robert Lewandowski has scored two or more goals on seven occasions so far this season. The Pole is neck-and-neck with Lionel Messi for the best goals-per-game rate in Champions League history.

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only players to have scored more braces than Lewandowski in the competition. He's now up against a Brest side that has been conceding goals frequently and hasn't managed a clean sheet in their last seven games.

There’s exceptional value taking Lewandowski at this price, considering his exceptional Champions League record and stellar underlying numbers this season.

Barcelona vs Brest Bet 2: Robert Lewandowski to score two or more goals @3.10 on Betway

In-Form Raphinha Adds To Tally

Raphinha has scored in five of his last six matches across all competitions, including a hat-trick against Bayern Munich. The Brazilian has been in scintillating form all season, averaging over 0.5 expected goals per 90 minutes.

Taking 13 shots over his last three Champions League matches and registering five attempts against Celta Vigo at the weekend, Raphinha has been a reliable second fiddle to Robert Lewandowski in the final third.

Given that an emphatic home win is the most likely outcome, Raphinha to score anytime with an implied probability around 50% is worth backing when making your Barcelona vs Brest predictions.