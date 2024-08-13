Rennes host Lyon in their opening Ligue 1 game of the 2024/25 campaign.

Although Rennes are the favourites to win this match in front of their own fans, key players were sold during the off-season.

Enzo Le Fee was sold to Roma for around £20m, while Martin Terrier also departed and joined the German champions Bayer Leverkusen. Another noticeable absence will be Guela Doue, who has been sold to Strasbourg. With three players leaving, Rennes may struggle in their opening matches.

Lyon, on the other hand, have been spending like there’s no tomorrow. Well over £100m on eight new recruits, it’s an exciting time for their fans as the season gets underway.

Transfer activity favours the visitors

Last season, Le Fee played 35 matches for Rennes in the heart of the midfield. He was their key player to help break up attacks from the opposition and transition the ball to more attacking players within the team.

However, his performances haven’t gone unnoticed and he is now playing in Italy. The same can be said for Terrier. The forward scored seven goals and assisted three in Ligue 1, but he too has moved on.

Both started in last season’s match against Lyon, although the visitors came out on top 1-0. With those individuals absent and Lyon reinvesting heavily, their odds of 3.00 are likely to shorten as the match approaches. This is your chance to get involved.

Rennes’ departures will hurt them

With three key players moving on, Desire Doue’s future is also uncertain. With PSG rumoured to be interested, his head may be elsewhere as the new season begins.

While Rennes are going through this transitional period, Lyon have made significant investments this transfer window.

Forward Georges Mikautatadze impressed during the EUROs and he’s been brought in to lead the line for Lyon. Moussa Niakhate and Orel Mangala have been acquired for substantial fees from Nottingham Forest, while Ernest Nuamah and Said Benrahma have joined on full-time deals.

It may take time for Lyon’s new players to gel, but most came in early on in the window, while Rennes have lost their star players. New arrivals have come in, but it’ll take time to fill the big gaps that have been left behind.

Lyon were not happy with their performances last season, and are aiming high this time round. They are a huge price to win, and it’s something we can’t ignore.

Rennes vs Lyon Odds Lyon Odds To win 3.00 Draw no bet 2.10

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.