Austria vs Türkiye Predictions: Rangnick’s men to march on

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Austria vs Türkiye ahead of this exciting EURO round of 16 tie.

+

Austria vs Türkiye Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Austria vs Türkiye

Austria Victory with odds of @ 1.90 on Betway , equating to a 52% chance for the Austrians to win.

, equating to a 52% chance for the Austrians to win. Marko Arnautovic to score with odds of @ 3.00 on Betway , indicating a 33% chance for the Austrian forward to score.

, indicating a 33% chance for the Austrian forward to score. Both teams to score with odds of @ 2.00 on Betway, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Austria should be expected to win against Türkiye by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Austria take on Türkiye in the EUROs round of 16 on Tuesday, 2nd July at 9pm. The winners will either face Romania or the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

After losing their opening game to France, Austria have bounced back with two magnificent wins, which saw them defeat the Dutch 3-2 in the final group match.

It was Marcel Sabitzer who scored the winning goal in the 80th minute on that occasion and won a place in GOAL’s team of the group stage.

Türkiye have also shown promise, beating both Georgia and the Czech Republic. However, their 3-0 loss to Portugal raises concerns as to how far they can go in this particular tournament.

Probable Lineups for Austria vs Türkiye

The probable lineup for Austria in the "system of play."

Pentz; Posch, Wöber, Lienhart, Prass; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Wimmer, Sabitzer, Schmid; Arnautović

The probable lineup for Türkiye in the "system of play."

Mert Günok; Mert Müldür, Samet Akaydin, Merih Demiral, Ferdi Kadıoğlu; İsmail Yüksek, Salih Özcan; Arda Güler, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Kenan Yıldız; Barış Alper Yılmaz

Back the Austrians to show their class

Austria were unfortunate not to claim at least a point in their opening match against France, but bounced back incredibly well to finish top of Group D.

A convincing 3-1 victory over Poland, followed by another three goals against the Netherlands proved how deadly Austria can be - arguably one of the best in the competition.

Turkiye have impressed, but they’ve also conceded in every match. Failing to keep a clean sheet against a free-scoring Austrian side will make life really tough for them.

Their 3-0 loss to Portugal stands out, and Austria appear to be a good price to win the match inside 90 minutes.

Austria vs Turkiye Bet 1: Austria Victory @ 1.90 with Betway

Follow Inter Milan’s forward

With Austria scoring for fun, it might be hard to select who exactly is going to put the ball in the back of the net. However, we’ve landed on their leading striker, who also takes penalties for his country.

Marko Arnautovic may be 35, but he’s still a critical player in this fluid Austrian side. With two wingers and an attacking midfielder operating in behind him, there’s no doubt chances will fall his way.

Turkiye have failed to impress defensively, and Arnautovic can use his strength to bully the opposing players and fire his team into the next round.

Austria vs Turkiye Bet 2: Marko Aranutovic Anytime Scorer @ 3.0 with Betway

Goals galore in Leipzig

While we’ve emphasised Austria’s firepower, Turkiye have also shown enough to suggest they can trouble Austria’s defence.

Scoring five goals in Group F, they managed to score the same number as Portugal who finished first, and Spain, who topped Group B. Only Austria and Germany outscored Turkiye.

Keep an eye on Real Madrid’s Arda Guler. The 19-year-old scored one of the best goals of the tournament against Georgia, and he will be eager to add to his tally against Austria.