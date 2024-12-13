Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Predictions: Simeone’s Defence to Hold Firm

Our betting expert shares their Atletico Madrid vs Getafe predictions ahead of their La Liga clash scheduled for 2 pm on Sunday.

+

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Atletico Madrid vs Getafe

Atletico to win & over 1.5 goals at odds of @1.85 on Betway , equating to a 54% chance of the home side winning and there being at least two goals in the match.

, equating to a 54% chance of the home side winning and there being at least two goals in the match. Under 0.5 goals for Getafe at odds of @1.60 on Betway , indicating a 63% chance of Atletico Madrid keeping a clean sheet.

, indicating a 63% chance of Atletico Madrid keeping a clean sheet. Half-time correct score of 1-0 at odds of @3.10 on Betway, representing a 32% chance of Atletico Madrid leading 1-0 at the break.

Atletico Madrid can continue their winning run by beating Getafe 3-0.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Atletico Madrid host Getafe on Sunday, aiming to extend their winning run in La Liga.

Diego Simeone made significant investments in the summer transfer window. Atletico Madrid struggled for goals last season, so they opted to bring in both Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez. Robin Le Normand was also brought in to strengthen the backline, while Conor Gallagher has added steel to the midfield.

Despite the busy summer, Atleti made a slow start to the campaign, winning just five of their first 11 league games. However, they have found their stride since the start of last month and are now within reach of Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Jose Bordalas successfully guided Getafe to safety last season. They wound up finishing on 43 points, 10 clear of the bottom three. The early signs in this campaign are a little more concerning, with the team now just three points above the relegation zone.

Getafe faced a tough start, as they were plagued by injuries that left the manager with limited player options. They had to wait until 28th September for their first victory and have since secured two more matches.

Probable Lineups for Atletico Madrid vs Getafe

The probable lineup for Atletico Madrid in the "system of play."

Oblak; Llorente, Gimenez, Lenglet, Galan; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Gallagher; Griezmann, Alvarez

The probable lineup for Getafe in the "system of play."

Soria; Iglesias, Djene, Alderete, Rico; Nyom, Arambarri, Milla, Costa; Uche, Rodriguez

Atletico Set to Triumph

The first of our Atletico Madrid vs Getafe predictions is for the home side to win and over 1.5 goals in the match.

Atletico Madrid have won their last five league matches, scoring an average of 2.8 goals per game in the process. There were seven goals in the match as they triumphed over Sevilla last weekend, and there should be a couple when they host Getafe.

Getafe have failed to win any of their last 25 matches against Atletico Madrid, managing just five draws against Colchoneros during that dismal run. Simeone’s side netted three goals in both of their clashes with Getafe last season.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Bet 1: Atletico Madrid to Win & Over 1.5 Goals with odds of @1.85 on Betway

Visitors' Woes in Front of Goal Likely to Continue

Getafe are the lowest-scoring team in La Liga, having averaged just 0.69 goals per game in their first 16 matches. As a result, we are backing the home side to keep a clean sheet as the last of our Atletico Madrid vs Getafe predictions.

Jose Bordalas’ side have failed to score in four of their last six away matches in La Liga. Their last league match on the road was against Real Madrid, where Getafe managed just two shots on target and finished the game with an xG of 0.45.

Atletico Madrid boast the joint-best defensive record in the Spanish top flight. They have conceded an average of just 0.69 goals per game, the same as Real Sociedad.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Bet 2: Under 0.5 Goals for Getafe with odds of @1.60 on Betway

Getafe Poised for a Familiar Half-Time Score

The last of our bets for this La Liga clash is for Atletico Madrid to be leading 1-0 at half-time.

Getafe have scored an average of just 0.19 goals in the first half of their league matches so far this season. They are yet to score a goal before the break in any of their seven away matches this season. Jose Bordalas’ side have been 1-0 down at half-time in five of those games.

Atletico haven’t conceded a first-half goal in any of their last four head-to-heads with Getafe. Moreover, Simeone’s side are yet to score more than one goal in any of their league games in front of their own fans this season, so 1-0 at the break is an appealing bet.

With Simeone’s side finding their feet in front of goal and remaining solid at the back, it promises to be a long afternoon for Getafe when they head to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.