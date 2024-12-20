Aston Villa vs Manchester City Predictions: Duran Adds to City’s Woes

Our football expert shares their top three tips for the upcoming Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League match, set for 1:30 pm on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Aston Villa victory with odds of 3.20 on Betway , equating to a 31% chance of the home side winning.

, equating to a 31% chance of the home side winning. Jhon Duran to score with odds of 2.50 on Betway , indicating a 40% chance of the forward scoring.

, indicating a 40% chance of the forward scoring. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals with odds of 1.80 on Betway, representing a 56% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net and for at least three goals to be scored in the match.

Aston Villa can beat a wounded Manchester City side 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Aston Villa will be eager to capitalize on their home advantage to further add to Manchester City’s woes and revive their own top-four ambitious.

Unai Emery guided the team to the Champions League with a 4th-place finish in the Premier League last season, but it’s clear the competition has negatively affected Villa’s league form. They have failed to win any of their last five matches directly after a European fixture, but this match is a chance for them to turn things around.

Villa were defeated 2-1 by Nottingham Forest in their last game, with two late goals securing the win for their opponents. They now sit 7th in the table, two points behind Pep Guardiola’s side.

Manchester City came into this campaign on the back of four consecutive titles, and they were the favourites to lift the Premier League once again. However, recent performances have seen them slip significantly, and they now face a battle to secure a top-four finish.

Pep’s team are now nine points behind the league leaders following their 2-1 home defeat to Manchester United. Injuries to important players, particularly in the defensive third, have made the champions vulnerable, and their veteran boss has yet to come up with the answers.

Probable Lineups for Aston Villa vs Manchester City

The probable lineup for Aston Villa in the "system of play."

Martinez; Lonsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Tielmans, Rogers; Buendia, McGinn, Duran

The probable lineup for Manchester City in the "system of play."

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol; Gundogan, Kovacic, De Bruyne; Foden, Silva, Haaland

City Unable to Stop the Rot

Incredibly, Pep Guardiola's side have managed just one win in their last 11 competitive matches, so we are backing the home side to win as part of our Aston Villa vs Manchester City predictions.

Unai Emery’s side triumphed over Manchester City in this fixture last season. The Villains are also unbeaten in their last seven Premier League matches at Villa Park. During that run, they outscored their opponents by an average of 0.86 goals per game.

City have had a significant decline in form. They were struggling to create chances and appeared ineffective in their defeat against United last weekend. On top of that, their away has been poor, having lost six of their last seven away matches across all competitions. The only exception was a draw against a Crystal Palace side who are struggling near the bottom.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Bet 1: Aston Villa Victory with odds of 3.20 on Betway

Duran’s the Man in Form

Jhon Duran is in excellent form. He has worked hard to displace Ollie Watkins from the Aston Villa starting 11, but he is expected to start against Manchester City. Watkins played just 15 minutes in Villa’s last game, with his only goal in the last six appearances coming from the penalty spot.

Duran has scored in his last three appearances for Villa and has been a huge threat off the bench. He has scored six goals in the Premier League, with an average of a goal every 71.33 minutes played. With an xG of 0.9 per 90, the striker should get chances against City’s shaky defence.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Bet 2: Jhon Duran Anytime Scorer with odds of 2.50 on Betway

A Glut of Goals at Villa Park

As the last of our Aston Villa vs Manchester City predictions, we are backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in six of Manchester City’s last seven away matches in the Premier League. Those games have seen an average of three goals and over 2.5 has landed in five of them.

Aston Villa have only failed to score in one of their seven Premier League outings at Villa Park so far this season. They scored an average of 1.86 goals per game in those matches.