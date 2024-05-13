Aston Villa vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Liverpool can dent Villa’s European hopes

We share predictions and betting tips for the Premier League battle between Aston Villa and Liverpool, including 4.70 odds on the match result.

After Tottenham came from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 over the weekend, Aston Villa’s place in next season’s Champions League remains in limbo.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Aston Villa to win either half @ 2.24 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Ollie Watkins @ 2.70 with Betway

Match result - Draw @ 4.70 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Villans’ defeat to Brighton last week didn’t do them any favours because if they fail to get a positive result on Monday night, they’d have to rely on Manchester City.

It doesn’t help the hosts that a hurt and wounded Liverpool are set to visit Villa Park on Monday night.

The Premier League title may be written off for the Reds but they will surely want to end the campaign positively in what is Jurgen Klopp’s swansong.

Unai Emery’s final home game gives him a chance to give the fans something to shout about with victory here but Klopp is surely thinking the same about his last away date.

A dominant force at home

The Lions are a force to be reckoned with at home. Villa beat both Arsenal and Manchester City here consecutively in December last year.

With a fervent crowd behind them, it’s difficult to see Villa lying down and allowing the visitors to take control.

Emery’s men won a staggering 11 first halves at home out of a possible 18 (61%), losing only twice going into the break.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been on the wrong end of five first halves of football away from home.

The Reds conceded first in 10 of their 18 away dates, paving the way for Villa to get an early lead.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Betting Tip 1: Aston Villa to win either half @ 2.24 with Betway

Super Ollie to the rescue

Aston Villa’s squad may be a little battered from injuries, partly due to them being involved in the Conference League up until last week.

However, one man has shone throughout this season for them - Ollie Watkins. The Englishman is one goal away from netting 20 goals in this campaign.

He will be the first Villa player since Peter Withe in 1980/81 to complete the feat in a top-flight season.



Watkins hasn’t scored in his last three Premier League appearances, so you could argue that he’s due one on Monday night.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Ollie Watkins @ 2.70 with Betway

Sharing the spoils

Home advantage should hold Aston Villa in good stead here, especially since they’re unbeaten in the last game of the season at Villa Park since their promotion in 2019/20.

Klopp will be determined to break that streak though as his side have beaten the hosts in nine of their 11 meetings under the German.

Liverpool’s 16 victories at Villa Park is the most they’ve registered against any team in the league, making a case for the Reds to bag three points.

The Reds have remained unbeaten in May for six years in a row, spanning 18 fixtures but the hosts have much at stake and could go all out on Monday.

It won’t be surprising to see the spoils shared between these two with Villa relying on Manchester City to dispatch Spurs on Tuesday night.