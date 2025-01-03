AS Roma vs Lazio Predictions: Expect Fireworks at the Olimpico

Our football predictions expert reveals his top predictions for AS Roma vs Lazio ahead of Rome's derby this Sunday at 8:45 PM.

+

AS Roma vs Lazio Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for AS Roma vs Lazio

Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of 1.71 on Betway , equating to a 58% chance of both sides finding the back of the net.

, equating to a 58% chance of both sides finding the back of the net. Over 2.5 Goals with odds of 1.91 on Betway , indicating a 52% chance of a high-scoring game.

, indicating a 52% chance of a high-scoring game. Roma Or Draw And Over 1.5 Goals with odds of 1.84 on Betway, representing a 54% chance for the Giallorossi to not lose the game and at least two goals being scored.

AS Roma and Lazio should be expected to draw by a 2-2 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As the Eternal City braces for one of the fiercest rivalries in European football, the Derby della Capitale promises to deliver once more.

Claudio Ranieri's tenure at AS Roma has brought a sense of transformation and optimism. The Giallorossi have lost just one of their past four Serie A games and, last Sunday held AC Milan to a 1-1 draw.

Lazio, led by Marco Baroni, are enjoying a good campaign and currently sit in fourth position. The Biancocelesti bounced back in style, after their 6-0 home defeats at the hands of Inter Milan, thanks to a 2-1 success over Lecce and a 1-1 draw against leaders Atalanta.

Probable Lineups for AS Roma vs Lazio

The probable lineup for AS Roma in the "system of play."

Svilar; Mancini, Hummels, Ndicka; Saelemaekers, Koné, Paredes, Angelino; Dybala, El Shaarawy; Dovbyk.

The probable lineup for Lazio in the "system of play."

Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Tavares; Guendouzi, Rovella, Dele-Bashiru; Tchouna, Castellanos, Zaccagni.

‘Sir’ Claudio Has Restored Faith

Ranieri’s first task was rebuilding the bond between the team and its fans, a mission he seems well on the way to accomplishing.

December has been a standout month for the Giallorossi with a 57.1% win rate and an average of 1.86 points per match across all competitions, thanks also to home wins against Lecce, Parma, Sampdoria and Sporting Braga.

With Paulo Dybala finding a new spark and Artem Dovbyk keeping a good level, Roma's attacking front looks promising.

However, the defensive frailties remain a concern, with the team conceding goals in 7 of their last 8 outings.

But Ranieri's Roma isn't set to sit back, something to keep in mind for these AS Roma vs Lazio predictions.

Keeping a high line against this Lazio side and taking points from the derby would be nothing short of remarkable.

AS Roma vs Lazio Bet 1: Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of 1.71 on Betway

Lazio’s Pace Can Make the Difference

The Biancocelesti have crafted a reputation for resilience on the road, despite suffering four away defeats against Udinese, Fiorentina, Juventus and Parma.

With Serie A’s third-best attack with 33 goals, Lazio have been prolific, scoring in 23 of their last 25 matches.

Lazio continue to prove they are a well-organised side and last week’s clash against Atalanta was nothing short of a spectacle.

Baroni's men set a blistering pace in the first half that even Gasperini’s Atalanta, known for their high-octane style, found challenging to match.

Inevitably, the intensity waned in the second half, allowing Atalanta to seize control and secure a deserved equaliser.

AS Roma vs Lazio Bet 2: Over 2.5 Goals with odds of 1.91 on Betway

Low-Scoring Trend to Reverse

Recent statistics, analysed ahead of our AS Roma vs Lazio predictions, underscore the evenly matched nature of Rome’s derby.

In fact none of the last five encounters has exceeded 1.5 goals, highlighting tight, fiercely contested affairs.

However, given the recent improvements, particularly from Roma at home, there’s a growing anticipation that this trend might break.

Notably, AS Roma has seen no draws in their last 10 home fixtures, while Lazio has only lost two of their last 10 matches overall.

This dynamic supports a bold prediction for a Roma win, especially if they can capitalize on the home advantage and recent momentum.

Meanwhile, Lazio’s Castellanos remains a pivotal figure, adept at finishing even the most challenging chances.

But Lazio can get goals from many sources as demonstrated by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru who has taken the Serie A by storm so far.

The Nigerian has become the sixth Lazio player to net more than three times during the 2024-25 campaign, a feat unmatched by any other Serie A team.

Only Arsenal and Manchester United from Europe's top five leagues have outdone this, with seven players each finding the net at least four times.