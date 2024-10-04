Our expert delves into Arsenal vs Southampton to bring you their best bets for this weekend’s Premier League game that kicks off at 4 pm on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Southampton Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Arsenal vs Southampton

Arsenal Victory with odds of @ 1.12 on 10bet, equating to a 58% chance of the English club winning.

Kai Havertz to score with odds of @ 2.10 on 10bet, indicating a 62% chance of the English forward scoring.

Both teams to score - no with odds of @ 1.66 on 10bet, representing a 50% chance for either team to fail to find the back of the net.

Arsenal should be expected to beat Southampton by a scoreline of 3-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Arsenal welcome Southampton to the Emirates on Saturday afternoon as they aim to keep the pressure on Man City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners were made to work for their three points last weekend against Leicester City, but showed tremendous fight and spirit to score two late goals and win the match.

Having secured four wins and two draws in their first six matches, Mikel Arteta's side are picking up right where they left off last season, aiming to snatch the title away from Pep Guardiola.

Southampton have made an incredibly poor start to life back in the Premier League. With just a single point to their name after six matches, Russell Martin has his work cut out to keep his job and his team afloat.

However, it would certainly surprise plenty of people for their season to kickstart at the Emirates.

Probable Lineups for Arsenal vs Southampton

The probable lineup for Arsenal in the "system of play."

Raya; Calafiori, Gabriel, Saliba, Timber, Rice, Partey, Trossard, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

The probable lineup for Southampton in the "system of play."

Ramsdale; Taylor, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Sugawara, Ugochukwu, Downes, Fraser, Fernandes, Cornet, Dibling

Routine victory expected

Last weekend, Arsenal fans felt a rollercoaster of emotions as they celebrated their intense 4-2 triumph over Leicester City.

After taking a 2-0 lead, an unexpected brace from James Justin nearly allowed the visitors to steal a point. However, Arsenal responded with two late goals to secure the victory, showcasing their championship spirit.

They face another newly-promoted side this weekend in Southampton, who have failed to impress since returning to the Premier League. Another away defeat against Bournemouth meant it's now five defeats from six (D1 L5). A home win seems to be a banker.

Arsenal vs Southampton Bet 1: Arsenal Victory @ 1.12 with 10bet.

German to continue firing

If the Gunners are set for a straightforward victory, who’s going to be on the scoresheet? It’s difficult not to bring Kai Havertz into the conversation, having scored in his last two domestic matches.

As Arteta’s trusted man to lead the line, the German has scored four goals in his first eight games this season and is likely to have numerous chances against a struggling Southampton team.

The 25-year-old excels at the Emirates, having scored in his last three matches in North London against Brighton, Bolton and Leicester. His side produced an xG of 4.11 against Leicester, and Havertz will once again have an excellent opportunity to continue firing in front of goal.

Arsenal vs Southampton Bet 2: Kai Havertz Anytime Scorer @ 2.10 with 10bet.

Clean sheet on the cards

Leicester surprised many with their two goals at the Emirates, but Southampton don’t possess the same aerial threat as the Midlands club. Beating Arsenal in open play will be extremely difficult for the visitors, as they rarely concede goals.

Southampton have drawn a blank in three of their six Premier League matches to date, failing to score against Newcastle (who had ten for over 65 minutes), Nottingham Forest (in their opening match at home) and Man United, who coasted to victory on the south coast.

Arsenal are a cut above those teams mentioned, and following their mistakes against Leicester, Arteta will insist on securing both a clean sheet and three points on Saturday afternoon.