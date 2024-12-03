Arsenal vs Manchester United Predictions: The Gunners to win

Our football betting expert shares tips for the Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League clash, set to kick off at 9:15 pm on Wednesday.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Arsenal vs Manchester United

Arsenal to win and over 1.5 goals with odds of @1.67 on 10bet , equating to a 60% chance of Arteta’s team winning and the match going over 1.5 goals.

, equating to a 60% chance of Arteta’s team winning and the match going over 1.5 goals. Bukayo Saka to score with odds of @2.20 on 10bet , indicating a 45% chance of the winger scoring.

, indicating a 45% chance of the winger scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @1.77 on 10bet, representing a 56% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Arsenal have the cutting edge to beat Manchester United 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Arsenal take on Manchester United at the Emirates on Wednesday night as they aim to close the gap on the league leaders.

Mikel Arteta’s side finished just a point behind Manchester City in the title race last season. They have narrowly missed out in the last two campaigns, but Liverpool are in their way this time around.

The Gunners are nine points behind Arne Slot’s team, but they have been menacing since Martin Odegaard returned from injury. A run of victories over the festive period could see Arsenal put some pressure on Liverpool.

Manchester United have endured a difficult start to the season. Erik ten Hag was sacked after leading the team to their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign. The team are languishing in 9th place after 13 matches, but the gap to 4th is just four points.

Ruben Amorim was chosen to lead the team forward, and he has made an unbeaten start. While Manchester United hammered Everton 4-0 on Sunday, a trip to the Emirates will prove to be a much tougher test.

Probable Lineups for Arsenal vs Manchester United

The probable lineup for Arsenal in the "system of play."

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Calafiori; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Havertz

The probable lineup for Manchester United in the "system of play."

Onana; Diallo, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Mainoo, Ugarte, Fernandes, Rashford; Hjlund

The Gunners to Halt United’s Momentum

The first of our Arsenal vs Manchester United predictions is for Mikel Arteta’s side to win and for there to be at least two goals in the match.

Arsenal have not lost in their last six competitive matches against United at the Emirates. They have won five of those games, with an average of 2.83 goals. Arteta’s side are also unbeaten in nine competitive home matches this season.

Manchester United’s away form has also been poor, winning just one of their nine matches on the road across all competitions.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Bet 1: Arsenal to Win & Over 1.5 Goals @ 1.67 with 10bet

Saka Benefitting from Odegaard’s Return

Bukayo Saka maintained his exceptional form by netting two goals at the weekend. The winger has benefited from the return of Martin Odegaard, who is a key creator in the Arsenal midfield.

Saka has found the back of the net in his last three games. He was lively in the 5-2 win over West Ham and confidently scored from the penalty spot. Over the past 12 months, Saka has scored 0.35 non-penalty goals per 90 minutes played, so he is likely to get chances from open play.

The England international has scored in two of Arsenal’s last three home games against Manchester United.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Bet 2: Bukayo Saka Anytime Scorer @ 2.20 with 10bet

United to Get on the Scoresheet

Unlocking Manchester United’s attacking potential was key for Ruben Amorim, and they certainly delivered on Sunday. The Red Devils put four past Everton and will carry confidence into this one.

United have scored in their last 10 competitive matches. Both teams have scored in their last four away games, so we are backing goals once again as part of our Arsenal vs Manchester United predictions.

Arsenal have been averaging 2.5 goals per Premier League home game this season, while conceding an average of one goal. Both teams have found the net in United’s last three games at the Emirates.