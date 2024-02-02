Arsenal vs Liverpool Predictions: Tough to separate clash of title contenders

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for this crunch Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Liverpool.

+

After a run of three losses on the bounce, Arsenal have registered two consecutive Premier League wins to leave them third on the table.

The Gunners must get a positive result when they host log leaders Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Double chance - Arsenal/ Draw @ 1.40 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Diogo Jota @ 2.90 with Betway

Halftime/ Full-time result - Draw/ Liverpool @ 7.60 with Betway

After Liverpool’s comfortable 4-1 win against Chelsea during the week, they have opened a gap of six points between themselves and Sunday’s hosts.

A victory for the Merseysiders would surely see Arsenal drop out of the title conversation with just 16 games left to play this season.

However, Mikel Arteta’s men have been more ruthless at home, putting in a five-star performance against Crystal Palace the last time out at the Emirates.

With that being said, Liverpool appear to be a more galvanised unit after Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to step away at the end of the season.

The loss of the German tactician could be all the motivation his players need to secure at least one more Premier League title before he walks off into the sunset.

What a difference a year makes

When Arteta became Arsenal manager, he changed them into a side that can compete with the best in the league.

The corresponding fixture last season ended with the Gunners winning 3-2 followed by two score draws at Anfield.

Arsenal have only lost once at home in the league this season, even beating current champions Manchester City.

The Liverpool of this campaign is different from last season’s and, even though their talisman Mohamed Salah will miss out through injury, the Reds have a never-say-die attitude which they have demonstrated several times this term.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Arsenal/ Draw @ 1.40 with Betway

Deadly Diogo

Without Salah since the start of the Africa Cup of Nations, Liverpool have shown no signs of slowing down.

Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota have been in scintillating form in front of goal.

The Portuguese forward Jota has scored four goals in his last four Premier League games and enjoys a record of 10 goal involvements against Arsenal (G8, A2), the most against any other team in his career.

Jota scored against Arsenal in the 2022 season when Liverpool won 3-2 in north London.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Diogo Jota @ 2.90 with Betway

The kitchen sink in the second half

With these two English football giants meeting for the 200th time in the league, there’s bound to be drama.

Both teams may be cautious in the first 45 minutes to avoid allowing their opponents to take the lead.

Arsenal and Liverpool have gone into the break on level terms in 50% of their Premier League fixtures this season.

However, Liverpool tend to throw everything at their opponents in the second stanza.

The Merseysiders have scored 15 of their 21 away goals in the second 45 with a dozen coming after the 76th minute.

Klopp’s troops have lost just one of their last 19 league matches on the road (W11, D7).

If the Arsenal double chance doesn’t catch the eye, then there’s value to be had with a stalemate at the break and Liverpool charging ahead in the second stanza.