Arsenal vs Everton Predictions: The Toffees in the Firing Line

Our betting expert shares predictions for the Arsenal vs Everton Premier League match, scheduled for 16:00 on Saturday, December 14th.

Arsenal vs Everton Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Arsenal vs Everton

Arsenal -1 handicap win at odds of 1.70 on 10bet , equating to a 58% chance of the home side winning by at least two goals.

, equating to a 58% chance of the home side winning by at least two goals. Bukayo Saka to score at odds of 2.00 on 10bet , indicating a 50% chance of the attacker scoring.

, indicating a 50% chance of the attacker scoring. Arsenal to keep a clean sheet at odds of 1.70 on 10bet, representing a 58% chance of Everton failing to score.

Arsenal can record an emphatic 3-0 win over Everton.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Arsenal are aiming to get back to winning ways when they take on Everton at the Emirates on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side have finished 2nd to Manchester City in the last two Premier League seasons, so their sights are set on the title this time. However, they go into the weekend six points behind Liverpool and two behind Chelsea.

The Gunners could only manage a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage last weekend. The title contenders went behind early thanks to a goal from Raul Jimenez. William Saliba then scored an equalising goal before VAR controversially disallowed what would have been a winning goal by Bukayo Saka.

The Merseyside Derby was postponed due to Storm Darragh on Matchday 15, so Everton have played a game less than their relegation rivals. Sean Dyche’s men gear up to face Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City in their next three matches, so the festive period could be miserable for Evertonians.

There are some positives for the Toffees, however. They are five points clear of the bottom three thanks to their comprehensive win over Wolves in their last match.

Probable Lineups for Arsenal vs Everton

The probable lineup for Arsenal in the "system of play."

Raya; Partey, Saliba, Kiwior, Timber; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

The probable lineup for Everton in the "system of play."

Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Mangala, Doucoure; Ndiaye, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Arsenal to Pile on Everton’s Misery

Arsenal need to close the gap on their title rivals, so we are backing them to record a comprehensive victory and win by at least two goals as part of our Arsenal vs Everton predictions.

While the Gunners haven’t yet reached the heights of last season, they have remained a formidable force, especially at the Emirates. They are unbeaten in 10 home matches across all competitions and have won eight. Over that period, they scored 1.8 more goals per game than their opponents.

Everton have struggled at this ground over the last decade. They have lost nine of their last 10 away games against Arsenal. During that run, the Toffees scored just 0.8 goals per game and conceded two.

Arsenal vs Everton Bet 1: Arsenal -1 Handicap with odds of 1.70 on 10bet

Saka is the Jewel in the Arsenal Attack

Arsenal have had to rely on their defenders to score the goals in recent weeks. Although Arteta’s team are the most lethal set-piece team in the Premier League, we are backing Saka to get back amongst the goals here.

Bukayo Saka has been Arsenal’s main playmaker this season, topping the assists charts. However, he also has a keen eye for goal, as he has netted three goals in his last five games for the Gunners. Saka was the team's top scorer in the Premier League last season, scoring 16 goals.

Saka has a non-penalty xG of 0.29 per 90 minutes played over the last year. He also has an exceptional conversion rate from the penalty spot.

Arsenal vs Everton Bet 2: Bukayo Saka to score with odds of 2.00 on 10bet

Arsenal’s Defence to Hold Firm

The last of our Arsenal vs Everton predictions is for the home side to keep a clean sheet.

Mikel Arteta has a wealth of physically imposing players at his disposal, which makes Arsenal adept at defending set pieces. They are also capable of dominating possession, so there should be very few opportunities for Everton to score here. The Gunners have kept a clean sheet in four of their last six home games across all competitions.

Everton have struggled to find the net this season, averaging just one per game in the league. This drops to 0.71 if we only consider their away games. Sean Dyche’s side have failed to score in their last three Premier League matches on the road ahead of the trip to the Emirates.

With Arsenal eager to revive their title challenge and Everton struggling to find any consistency away from Goodison Park, Saturday’s early kick-off should be a one-sided affair.