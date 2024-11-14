Angola vs Ghana Predictions: Ghana Favoured Over In-Form Angola

+

Angola vs Ghana Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Angola vs Ghana

Angola to win with odds of @2.90 on Betway , equating to a 34.5% implied probability.

, equating to a 34.5% implied probability. Second half to have the most goals with odds of @2.25 on Betway , indicating a 44.4% implied probability.

, indicating a 44.4% implied probability. Angola to score the first goal with odds of @2.30 on Betway, representing a 43.5% implied probability.

Angola are predicted to beat Ghana 2-0 on Friday.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Ghana are in Talatona to take on Angola in a crucial matchday five clash of AFCON qualifying.

The home team are considered the underdogs for this clash, despite taking a maximum 12 points from their first four matches in the section. Given that this match is crucial for the visiting team, there's much to consider about the outcome of Angola vs Ghana predictions.

Angola haven’t lost a competitive match since facing Nigeria in AFCON, in February. Their team isn’t as talented as Ghana’s on paper, but they have been consistently performing better than expected in 2024.

Winless in qualifying and knocked out of AFCON at the group stage, it’s been a woeful year to date for Ghana. Manager Otto Addo opted to leave Thomas Partey out of his squad for this international break, while Inaki Williams withdrew due to injury.

Our Angola vs Ghana predictions below consider recent form and overall squad quality to pinpoint the best value bets for Friday's showdown in Talatona.

Probable Lineups for Angola vs Ghana

Angola probable XI:

Neblu; Gaspar, Carmo, Bastos, Fortuna; Fredy, Show, Maestro; Luvumbo, Zini, Milson.

Ghana probable XI:

Ati-Zigi; Lamptey, Djiku, Adjei, Mensah; Sulemana, Owusu; Ayew, Kudus, Semenyo; Osman.

Angola Make it Five Wins in a Row

Riding an eight-match winning streak, these are excellent odds on Angola to win this match. It's rare for a team in such good form to be priced so high for a home game.

Ghana have lost five matches in the last 12 months, and have failed to score in three of their last four.

Although Angola needed a last-minute goal from Felicio Milson to win their first encounter, the hosts have only strengthened since then. Ghana, meanwhile, have drawn with Niger, and took one point from a possible six against Sudan.

Angola vs Ghana Bet 1: Angola to win @2.90 with Betway

Made to Wait For Goals

Angola have failed to score in three of their four first halves, with Zini’s goal in the opening minute against Niger being the exception.

The home team have also conceded just one goal in their four group matches, which also came in the second half. Out of Ghana’s four matches, Alidu Seidu’s 44th-minute strike against Niger on matchday two is the only goal at either end before half-time.

These are relatively small samples through four matchdays, of course, but quiet first halves have been a trend across AFCON qualifying. The second half to outscore the first is worth backing at this price.

Angola vs Ghana Bet 2: Second half to have the most goals @2.25 with Betway

Hosts Open the Scoring

In what is expected to be a low-scoring match, it’s logical to bet on Angola to score first if we’re backing them to win. After all, Ghana have failed to find the net in three of their four Group F matches so far.

Angola have opened the scoring in all four of their fixtures, including a goal in the first minute last time out. Out of the eight matches played in this section, only one match has seen the team that has scored the opening goal fail to win.

A 1-0 or 2-0 win for Angola is the most likely outcome here, so taking them to score the first goal at 2.30 is a pretty safe option. Alternatively, bettors could back 1-0 at 7.00 or 2-0 at 12.00.