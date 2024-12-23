Amazulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips: The Champions to extend their lead at the summit

After taking over as co-coaches in October, Arthur Zwane and Vusimuzi Vilakazi are starting to see the fruit of their labour.

+

Amazulu’s results have started improving as they’re 13th in the league table and just three points away from Kaizer Chiefs in ninth, but with a game in hand over the Amakhosi.

The Durban-based outfit will have a tough challenge before Christmas as they welcome Mamelodi Sundowns to the Moses Mabhida Stadium for a dose of festive football.

The PSL champions also have new leadership as the club recently fired Manqoba Mngqithi as the head coach and handed the reigns to Miguel Cardoso.

Cardoso enjoyed a successful start to life in Chloorkop, winning both of his games in charge of the Brazilians.

His side have a chance to extend their lead at the top of the Betway Premiership to six points if they can collect three points on Christmas Eve in Durban.

Amazulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Halftime/ fulltime - Mamelodi Sundowns/ Mamelodi Sundowns @ 2.16 with Betway .

Winning margin - Mamelodi Sundowns to win by one goal @ 3.50 with Betway .

Matchbet & both teams to score - Mamelodi Sundowns & yes @ 4.10 with Betway.

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

The early bird

Sundowns enjoy an excellent halftime record in the PSL and have never gone into the break on the losing end. They’ve led after 45 minutes in 78% of their league games this term.

Of their three away league fixtures, they’ve won the first half twice while drawing the other. All their goals on the road this season arrived in the first period.

Masandawana have played nine matches before this one, they’ve won seven of those at both halftime and fulltime.

Meanwhile, Amazulu played just three times at home and they’ve entered the break on the losing side once.

However, from their eight league matches, Amazulu lost three at both halftime and fulltime (38%), making a case for the champions to dominate from early on here.

Amazulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Halftime/ fulltime - Mamelodi Sundowns/ Mamelodi Sundowns @ 2.16 with Betway.

One goal could be the difference

Recent head-to-heads have seen the visitors be free-scoring against the Usuthu but much has changed with the KZN-based team.

Zwane and Vilakazi’s men shipped four goals in three home games at an average of 1.33 goals per game, a sign of their spirited defence in their backyard.

Meanwhile, the champions scored exactly three goals in as many away dates this term. Their two victories on the road came by a single-goal margin.

Amazulu lost five league games already this season, four of those were by one goal (80%).

Amazulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: Winning margin - Mamelodi Sundowns to win by one goal @ 3.50 with Betway.

Goals at both ends

Sundowns are used to keeping clean sheets against the hosts, only conceding once in their last five meetings.

Boasting the league’s second-best defence, you would naturally assume the Masandawana can keep Amazulu at bay on Tuesday afternoon.

However, the upturn in the Usuthu’s form and the fact that they’ve found the net at least once in each of their last three home games suggests there could be a breach here.

The hosts are averaging 1.67 goals per game at home this season and have never failed to score in front of their fans.