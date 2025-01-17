Al Ahly vs Orlando Pirates Predictions and Betting Tips: Already qualified sides to produce a low-key affair

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for Al Ahly’s clash with Orlando Pirates, including 4.50 on an away clean sheet.

After beating Stade d’Abidjan last weekend, Al Ahly confirmed their place in the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League.

The Cairo outfit are a two-time defending champion and are aiming to become the first team to secure a three-peat this season.

They entertain Orlando Pirates on Saturday evening where three points would secure the top spot in Group C.

The same can be said for Pirates who are unbeaten in this season’s campaign and also qualified for the next round with a home win against CR Belouizdad last week.

The Buccaneers have had a full week of rest while the hosts played a league game during the week, leaving this fixture nicely poised.

Al Ahly vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Goal range - 0-1 @2.70 with Betway

Double chance & totals - Draw/ Al Ahly & under 1.5 goals @3.10 with Betway

Orlando Pirates clean sheet - Yes @4.50 with Betway

One goal could be the difference

Despite both teams demonstrating their potent attacks in the competition, when they come up against each other, it’s a different case.

Al Ahly are averaging 2.71 goals per game in the CAF Champions League this season, conceding just five across seven games at an average of 0.71 goals per game.

The last time these sides met, it ended goalless in South Africa. There’s a chance that one goal may settle this fixture, especially since there’s not much riding on the result.

Both coaches could make wholesale changes to their teams, knowing that their place in the next round of the competition is secure.

Al Ahly vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 1: Goal range - 0-1 @2.70 with Betway

Home advantage counts

Al Ahly are the pedigreed club in this competition. They have experience in how to win games, especially in their backyard.

At home this term, they are unbeaten in 10 games with that run extending to 19 of their last 20 at any venue in Africa.

Marcel Koller’s charges won seven consecutive games in the CAF Champions League at home, suggesting they could easily see off Orlando Pirates here.

However, Jose Riveiro’s men are also unbeaten in their last 10 in Africa going unbeaten in 12 of their previous 13 games in this competition.

They are one of few sides with a great record against the hosts, winning two of the last three meetings, but those were back in 2015.

Whichever way the result goes, this will be low-scoring just like two of their previous three clashes, both producing less than 1.5 goals.

Al Ahly vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 2: Double chance & totals - Draw/ Al Ahly & under 1.5 goals @3.10 with Betway

An outside chance

There is a slight possibility that Orlando Pirates will head to Cairo with a defensive mindset, knowing that they can’t compromise their position in the competition.

They already boast a decent backline, conceding an average of 0.33 goals per game in Africa this season.

After keeping the Red Devils at bay when they met in December last year, Riveiro will be confident of repeating that feat in Egypt.