AFCON Results & Tips | Place Bets on AFCON 2024 in South Africa

AFCON Group Results 2024

Ivory Coast welcome 23 other countries to the biggest football competition in Africa when the Africa Cup of Nations kick starts in January 2024. Below are our predictions for each group.

Group A

Although we expect Equatorial Guinea to be a big threat, Ivory Coast and Nigeria are favourites here. Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau may have to settle to be one of the best losers.

Group B

The favourites in this group are Ghana and Egypt. However, anything can happen in football, and we don't expect Mozambique and Cape Verde to give up without a fight.

Group C

Five-time winners Cameroon and defending champions Senegal are expected to move to the next round with ease. While the Gambia and Guinea may pose some threats, it shouldn't stop the more experienced Cameroon and Senegal.

Group D

Algeria are expected to finish top of this group. However, we expect Angola and Burkina Faso to be up for the AFCON fixtures. Burkina Faso should also qualify, considering their AFCON experience in recent years.

Group E

Group E is one of the toughest AFCON groups in this tournament. Tunisia and South Africa are the favourites, but Mali are quite experienced in the Africa Cup of Nations. Namibia are the underdog and must be ready for tough group-stage matches.

Group F

Group F consists of three previous winners in DR Congo, Morocco, and Zambia. While Morocco are the favourite, we won't be surprised if DR Congo and Zambia also qualify. One of them might make it as one of the best losers.

AFCON Results for South Africa

After failing to qualify for the last edition in 2021, South Africa will hope to redeem their image and give their country a good run. The Bafana Bafana are in Group E alongside Mali, Tunisia, and Namibia.

They last enjoyed success in this competition between 1996 and 2000. After winning the tournament in 1996 in their first-ever participation, South Africa won silver in 1998 before winning bronze in 2000. They've yet to finish above the Quarterfinals since then.

We expect South Africa to have a good run in Group E, but they must up their game to finish at least 2nd in this group. The Bafana Bafana will rely on top players like Lyle Foster, Percy Tau, and Lebo Mothiba when the tournament begins.

South Africa AFCON’s History

South Africa only qualified for three of the last 5 AFCON editions. Below are their AFCON results from each year.

AFCON 2021

Despite finishing 10 points from their AFCON qualification group, South Africa didn't qualify for AFCON 2021. The Bafana Bafana finished 3rd in Group C of the AFCON qualifiers behind Ghana and Sudan.

AFCON 2019

South Africa finished in the Quarterfinals of the AFCON 2019 despite qualifying from their group as one of the best losers. They finished Group D with 3 points before beating host Egypt 1-0 in the round of 16. However, they lost to Nigeria 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

AFCON 2017

South Africa were seeded in Group M of the 2017 AFCON qualifiers, failing to reach the main tournament. They finished the qualification round 3rd in the group with 7 points.

AFCON 2015

The Bafana Bafana were in Group C of the AFCON 2015 but could only finish 4th in the table. South Africa got only one point following a draw and two losses, crashing out in the group stage.

AFCON 2013

South Africa qualified automatically as the host of the AFCON 2013 and did quite well. The Bafana Bafana finished top of Group A with 5 points from one win and 2 draws. However, they couldn't make it past the quarterfinal stage after a 3-1 loss to Mali in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw.

Our AFCON 2024 FAQs

Who won the most recent AFCON tournament?

Senegal won the AFCON 2021, which was the most recent edition of the tournament.

Which country has won the most AFCON titles?

Egypt have won the most AFCON titles. The Pharaohs have won the tournament 7 times, two times more than Cameroon, who have won it 5 times.

How many times has South Africa won the AFCON?

South Africa have won the Africa Cup of Nations once. The Bafana Bafana won their first and only AFCON title in 1996.

Has any country successfully defended their AFCON title?

Yes, Egypt, Ghana, and Cameroon have defended their AFCON titles.