AFCON Live Streaming: Where to Watch African Cup of Nations 2024?

Looking for where to engage in AFCON live streaming in South Africa? Find out betting sites to catch the live action of this football tournament.

Where to Watch AFCON 2024 Live?

Several of the most reputable online bookmakers live stream football event live on their websites. With AFCON live streaming, bettors can watch any of the exciting games in play.

For sports bettors to be able to make AFCON predictions accurately, they must watch the match through their betting accounts. The following is a list of websites that provide live streaming of the Africa Cup of Nations:

Hollywoodbets

Players who sign up are eligible for an R25 welcome bonus plus 50 free spins. You will have access to AFCON matches through this platform, enabling you to follow the action of the event in real-time.

Players in South Africa can place bets on games by teams like Nigeria, Egypt and Ivory Coast presently being played by going to the online bookmaker's website and clicking the live section.

Betway

Betway is an industry-leading bookmaker that gives gamers access to a complete range of betting odds for the upcoming African Cup of Nations. As a welcome bonus, the website will match your initial deposit by 100%, up to R1000.00.

Betway broadcasts the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations live. For live streaming, players can register on the site.

Lulabet

New clients can bet R250 & get R250 at LulaBet, which is an online casino and betting site based in South Africa. At LulaBet, you can participate in live events and matches on the AFCON group by going to the In-Play tab.

Although the selection isn't as extensive as what you'll find at some of the largest bookies, you can still place bets on live action during the tournament.

Betfred

Betfred provides a live stream of all of the games for the Africa Cup of Nations and odds for a wide variety of other markets.

Betfred features live streaming and allows betting on the Africa Cup of Nations. An R5,000 First Deposit Match is available for new players to claim.

Supabets

Supabets serves customers in South Africa. New customers can claim R50 free bets when they sign up with Supabets.

You can bet on the Africa Cup of Nations using the site's live betting feature, which is available for all of the sports that are supported. After clicking the live tab, you can select any sporting event on the AFCON matches.

BoyleSports

Receive a welcome bonus worth up to R1,000 plus 25 free spins when you make your first deposit at BoyleSports. The site is aware of the significance that in-play betting holds for punters and as a result, they have developed impressive in-play features available on the market.

Gbets

Gbets is a bookmaker based in South Africa that provides live streaming of the AFCON.

Customers of Gbets can participate in different promotions related to the Africa Cup of Nations. They welcome new players with a free bet of R25 when they sign up.

Fababet

Fafabet is a well-established online bookmaker that provides a variety of betting services. Receive a free bet worth up to 150% of your initial deposit when you sign up with Fafabet.

Customers can place bets on live AFCON thanks to the in-play betting options provided by Fafabet.

10bet

Customers in South Africa interested in betting on AFCON teams like Egypt or DR Congo may now sign up with 10bet and begin wagering on the tournament. Live betting options are available through the online bookmaker 10bet.

At 10bet, new customers may sign up to receive an Epic Welcome Package up to R3,500. In addition, you can monitor the development of any wagers pre-match.

Interbet

InterBet has a track record of giving high-quality betting opportunities to its users constantly. On their first deposit, new players will receive an R40 deposit match bonus.

Bettors using the InterBet Sportsbook can place live bets. Users are provided with the opportunity to monitor and evaluate the situation before making wagers on games.

Bet.co.za

This is one of the most prominent online sports betting establishments in South Africa. New bettors get a 100% match on their deposit of up to R1,000.

Customers will be able to place wagers that are even more informed thanks to the availability of live streaming of the activity.

Tic Tac Bets

Tic Tac Sports Betting is a licensed bookmaker in South Africa that operates under the jurisdiction of the Northern Cape Gambling Board.

New players get a bonus equal to 100% of their initial deposit plus 20 free spins. After registering with the platform, users will have access to live betting on AFCON matches on the site.

Where the African Cup of Nations 2024 will take place?

The fixtures will take place between January and February. It will kick off on 13 January 2024, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan. Below are the countries and stadiums where the AFCON will take place:

Abidjan (Alassane Ouattara Stadium and Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium)

Bouaké (Stade De La Paix)

Korhogo (Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly)

Yamoussoukro (Charles Konan Banny Stadium)

San Pédro: (Laurent Pokou Stadium)

AFCON Live Streaming FAQ

Where can I watch AFCON live?

There are several websites where it is possible to watch live AFCON events and tournaments when it commence in January. These include Betway, 10bet, Betfred, and Gbets.

How do I watch AFCON on my phone?

To watch AFCON on your phone, sign in with your online betting app, then head to the live streaming section to watch the match.

Are there any free streaming options for AFCON?

To watch AFCON group teams, you are required to deposit funds in your online betting account for uninterrupted access to the tournament.